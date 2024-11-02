Connect with us

Mazingira House, DCI Headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Honoured for Excellence in Tax Enforcement and Recovery

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2—The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been honoured by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for its exceptional contributions to tax enforcement and recovery.

During the 2024 Taxpayers’ Day celebration held on Friday at State House, Nairobi, the DCI was awarded as the “Most Facilitative Government Agency.”

“DCI is proud to announce its recognition by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) as the most facilitative government agency in tax enforcement and recovery during the 2024 Taxpayers’ Day celebration,” the agency stated.

The event brought together key figures from the tax community to celebrate outstanding taxpayers across various categories for their contributions to Kenya’s tax system.

“This recognition highlights the DCI’s ongoing efforts to strengthen tax enforcement and maintain integrity within the financial framework,” the agency added.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin received the award on behalf of the agency.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

