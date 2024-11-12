Connect with us

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. /Own x.

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI denies trying to stop Gachagua from attending church

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has dismissed claims that it tried to stop Former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua from attending a church service on Sunday.

Through a statement, the DCI described the allegations as false and aimed at misrepresenting its actions and intentions.

“The DCI operates within the parameters established by the rule of law and has consistently affirmed its commitment to refraining from interference in the liberties of individuals and institutions,” DCI stated.

An article which was published in the local dailies, claimed that by detectives in unmarked Subaru cars tried to prevent Gachagua from attending a church service in Nairobi.

“Moreover, the claim that the writer was unable to obtain a comment from the DCI is incorrect. We  provided a prompt response, reaffirming the DCI’s commitment to respecting the autonomy of religious institutions and the writer acknowledged receipt of this response,” the statement further read.

