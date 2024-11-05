Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Chief Mohamed Amin leads Kenyan delegation at 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly in Glasgow

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin is leading the Kenyan delegation at the 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly, held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The assembly, which began on November 4, will run through November 7.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Tuesday, Amin conducted bilateral meetings with representatives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States, focusing on strengthening partnerships in combating transnational crime.

The opening session of the assembly was led by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who emphasized the importance of international cooperation in tackling transnational organized crime and expressed appreciation for the dedication of law enforcement officers worldwide.

“He [Starmer) called for law enforcement cooperation in the fight against Transnational Organized Crimes and thanked law enforcement officers for their dedication to work,” DCI said.

INTERPOL collaborates with organizations like the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL) to enhance global security efforts against threats such as transnational organized crime, terrorism, and cybercrime.

 Kenya’s Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, currently serves as the President of the AFRIPOL General Assembly.

As the world’s largest police organization with 196 member countries, INTERPOL’s efforts are also bolstered by its regional bureaus.

Kenya hosts the INTERPOL Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Homa Bay County targets to register 1mn people in SHA

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 5 – Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan has set a target of registering 1 million into the new Social Health...

5 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to serve as inaugural Chancellor of NIS-affiliate university

The awarding of the charter to NIRU establishes it as an independent institution dedicated to intelligence studies and security research.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto charters Islamic University of Kenya after CUE nod

President Ruto praised IUK for its potential to foster tolerance and unity, positioning it as an institution committed to social justice.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 suspects arrested for impersonating KCSE candidates in Kilifi and Nairobi:KNEC

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 5 – Two suspects have been arrested for impersonating candidates in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations currently underway....

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto awards Charter to National Intelligence and Research University

President Ruto said that NIRU will play a crucial role in bolstering Kenya’s security capabilities in the face of modern challenges such as terrorism...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UK mobilises further finance to lower cost of borrowing for Kenyan SMEs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – The British High Commission Nairobi has announced USD $5.2 million fund (KSH 667 million) to support Micro, Small to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Light to moderate rainfall expected in parts of Nairobi – Met Department

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – Light to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of the Nairobi metropolitan region, the Kenya Meteorological Department has stated....

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Slain Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko to be buried Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Slain Wells Fargo Human Resource manager Willis Ayieko will be buried on Saturday at his Ong’iende village (Bob’s ranch)...

3 hours ago