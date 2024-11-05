DCI Chief Mohamed Amin leads Kenyan delegation at 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly in Glasgow

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin is leading the Kenyan delegation at the 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly, held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The assembly, which began on November 4, will run through November 7.

On Tuesday, Amin conducted bilateral meetings with representatives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States, focusing on strengthening partnerships in combating transnational crime.

The opening session of the assembly was led by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who emphasized the importance of international cooperation in tackling transnational organized crime and expressed appreciation for the dedication of law enforcement officers worldwide.

“He [Starmer) called for law enforcement cooperation in the fight against Transnational Organized Crimes and thanked law enforcement officers for their dedication to work,” DCI said.

INTERPOL collaborates with organizations like the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL) to enhance global security efforts against threats such as transnational organized crime, terrorism, and cybercrime.

Kenya’s Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, currently serves as the President of the AFRIPOL General Assembly.

As the world’s largest police organization with 196 member countries, INTERPOL’s efforts are also bolstered by its regional bureaus.

Kenya hosts the INTERPOL Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi.

