NATIONAL NEWS

DCI allowed to hold 2 suspects masquerading as PS Omollo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Director of Criminal Investigations has been allowed to hold two suspects who are being probed for impersonating the Principal Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Raymond Omollo.

The Suspects Denis Kipchumba and Pikei Winstone are said to have created a WhatsApp group and used the same to solicity money from members of the public by pretending that they were in a position to offer them employment.

The WhatsApp group had the picture of Principal Secretary together with his personal telephone numbers.

The suspects are said to have committed the offence in the month of October 2024.

The prosecution told trial Magistrate Dolphinar Alego that the Principal secretary received information that his photo is circulating in a WhatsApp group and that he had invited members of the public to forward money so as to be assisted to get employment in government offices.

The DCI, upon receiving the information he dispatched his officers who moved with speed and arrested two suspects in Eldoret.

The court was told that during the Investigations police recovered mobile phones and 18 sim cards.

The prosecution sought 4 days custodial to enable police to complete their Investigations.

The suspects will be held at Capital Hill police station, and they will be produced in court on 8 November 2024 to confirm the progress of the Investigations.

