DCI agents nab prime suspect linked to fatal shooting of 25-year-old in Eastleigh

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Eastleigh’s California area earlier this month.

The National Police Service (NPS) announced Saturday that Paul Othiambo Owuodho, alias Fazul Muhamed, 27, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation in the Kiambiu slums.

Owuodho is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Abdirahim Abdullahi Ibrahim near DD Plaza in Eastleigh on November 9, an attack captured by nearby CCTV cameras.

Police are holding Owuodho at Shauri Moyo Police Station as investigations continue/DCI

Police have also linked the suspect to the murder of a police officer in Kayole last year.

“The suspect is also connected to the murder of one police officer, namely PC David Mayaka of DCI Makadara, which occurred in the Mihango Kayole area on 23/08/2023. He was fatally shot by three men riding on a motorcycle, with the matter currently before the court,” the NPS stated.

Police are holding Owuodho at Shauri Moyo Police Station as investigations continue.

According to Abdirahim’s family, he was meeting his girlfriend on a street in Eastleigh when an unknown assailant approached and shot him at point-blank range.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the gunman, wearing a cap, approaching the couple from behind. Moments later, he draws a firearm, moves closer, and fires a single shot below Abdirahim’s ear. The bullet exited through the other side of his head.

The assailant then stole Abdirahim’s mobile phone and fled, leaving his girlfriend at the scene.

A postmortem conducted at the City Mortuary, at the request of Shauri Moyo detectives, revealed that Abdirahim succumbed to excessive blood loss caused by the gunshot wound to his neck.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The NPS has commended members of the public for their assistance in tracking down the suspect, leading to his arrest.

About The Author