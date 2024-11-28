Data Centres in East Africa: Establishing a Cycle of Training and Employment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Faith Waithaka

The African data centre market is on a remarkable growth trajectory. According to a report co-authored by the Africa Data Centres Association (ADCA) and the Oxford Business Group, Kenya’s data centre capacity is expected to increase by 50% by 2026.

This promising projection underscores the continent’s rapid digital transformation and the opportunities that come with it. However, as demand grows, so does the need for a skilled workforce to sustain and optimise this growth.

Winston Churchill famously said, “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” The rise of data centres in East Africa presents an incredible opportunity for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and data centre builders to invest in workforce development, thereby addressing the skills gap while creating sustainable employment opportunities.

Closing the Knowledge Gap

Careers in data centres are not widely recognised or pursued, often overshadowed by more traditional professions. During a recent mentoring session with engineering students, only one participant had undergone practical training in a data centre. This points to a critical gap in awareness and education, one that OEMs and data centre operators are uniquely positioned to address.

For the industry to thrive, it must prioritise training and education initiatives aimed at building a skilled local workforce. A well-trained team ensures optimal equipment performance and operational efficiency, which are vital for the success of any data centre.

Paving the Way Forward

To bridge the skills gap and create a self-sustaining cycle of education and employment, the following strategies are key:

Internship and Training Programs: OEMs, in partnership with local data centres, can establish graduate training and internship opportunities. These programs should offer hands-on experience with cutting-edge equipment and real-world scenarios, preparing young professionals for careers in the industry. Mentorship and Education: Engaging students through mentorship programs, university workshops, and data centre visits can demystify the field and ignite interest in data centre careers. This not only informs but also inspires the next generation to explore opportunities in the industry. On-the-Job Training: Collaborating with data centre operators to provide practical training ensures that graduates transition seamlessly into the workforce, equipped with the skills necessary for efficient data centre operations. Community Engagement: OEMs can partner with local communities to support educational initiatives and sponsor events that promote careers in data centres, fostering a broader understanding of the industry’s significance.

Building a Sustainable Future

Ultimately, the goal is to create a cycle of education, training, and employment that supports the fast-growing data centre sector in East Africa. This mission is about more than just filling job vacancies—it’s about empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators to drive the region’s digital economy forward.

As we equip young professionals with the skills they need, we enable them to envision a future where technology and connectivity are central to development. Together, we can build a resilient ecosystem that sustains the growth of the data centre industry while fostering economic and social progress.

The Author is Cloud and Service Provider Segment Sales Lead, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric

