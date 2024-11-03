Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DAP-K party Leader Eugene Wamalwa. /X.

Top stories

DAP-K Withdraws from Azimio Coalition, Citing Betrayal by Affiliate Members

The party has resolved to launch an aggressive recruitment drive to attract new members, aiming to field candidates in all positions, including the presidency, in the upcoming elections.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 3- The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has officially withdrawn from the Azimio la Umoja Coalition, citing perceived betrayal by its affiliate members.

DAP party leader Eugene Wamalwa announced the decision following a National Executive Council meeting in Webuye, where he accused some Azimio leaders of collaborating with the ruling regime to pass unpopular bills and programs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wamalwa criticized the Kenya Kwanza government, particularly targeting the recent ejection of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“As DAP, we can no longer maintain a relationship with those who are not like-minded. Those aiding Ruto in introducing more taxes to Kenyans are not aligned with our values. When John Mbadi brings back those taxes, it won’t just be Ruto’s responsibility; our members will be complicit,” he stated.

The party has resolved to launch an aggressive recruitment drive to attract new members, aiming to field candidates in all positions, including the presidency, in the upcoming elections.

DAP is a member of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition, and its departure follows a trend of leaders from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and other members aligning themselves with the Kenya Kwanza government. This shift has led to dissatisfaction among some Azimio principals, who have criticized their leader, Raila Odinga, for allowing several of his associates to join the government after vocally opposing it.

Wamalwa and other coalition leaders had previously urged ODM to reconsider its position within the coalition due to this alignment; however, no action has been taken.

It remains unclear whether other parties in Azimio will follow DAP-K’s lead in withdrawing from the coalition.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

LIVE: Swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Nairobi.

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago

Kenya

LIVE: DP Gachagua impeachment trial in the Senate

The Senate Impeachment Hearing for the proposed removal from office of H.E Rigathi Gachagua , EGH, Deputy President , Thursday 11th Oct 2024. About...

October 17, 2024

Kenya

(VIDEO) Activist Morara Kebaso ejected from Bomas of Kenya amid chaos during DP Gachagua’s impeachment public participation

#CapitalFmKenya About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is...

October 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Azimio leaders rally behind Kalonzo as they disown Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – A section of Azimio One Kenya Coalition leaders have rallied behind Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to take up the...

August 18, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) I am not interested in joining Ruto’s goverment – Kalonzo

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Nimeunda serikali ya wakenya wote – Ruto

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 25, 2024

County News

Kisumu businesses open as anti-government protest fades away

The reopening of businesses came amid indications of a statement by the opposition Azimio Coalition denouncing further protests in the country.

July 16, 2024

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto: Ford Foundation must stop sponsoring violence in Kenya or they leave

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 15, 2024