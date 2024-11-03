DAP-K Withdraws from Azimio Coalition, Citing Betrayal by Affiliate Members

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 3- The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has officially withdrawn from the Azimio la Umoja Coalition, citing perceived betrayal by its affiliate members.

DAP party leader Eugene Wamalwa announced the decision following a National Executive Council meeting in Webuye, where he accused some Azimio leaders of collaborating with the ruling regime to pass unpopular bills and programs.

Wamalwa criticized the Kenya Kwanza government, particularly targeting the recent ejection of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“As DAP, we can no longer maintain a relationship with those who are not like-minded. Those aiding Ruto in introducing more taxes to Kenyans are not aligned with our values. When John Mbadi brings back those taxes, it won’t just be Ruto’s responsibility; our members will be complicit,” he stated.

The party has resolved to launch an aggressive recruitment drive to attract new members, aiming to field candidates in all positions, including the presidency, in the upcoming elections.

DAP is a member of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition, and its departure follows a trend of leaders from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and other members aligning themselves with the Kenya Kwanza government. This shift has led to dissatisfaction among some Azimio principals, who have criticized their leader, Raila Odinga, for allowing several of his associates to join the government after vocally opposing it.

Wamalwa and other coalition leaders had previously urged ODM to reconsider its position within the coalition due to this alignment; however, no action has been taken.

It remains unclear whether other parties in Azimio will follow DAP-K’s lead in withdrawing from the coalition.

About The Author