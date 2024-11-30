Connect with us

AGRICULTURE

CS Mwihia’s approval rating soars on quality-based milk payment scheme

Mwihia’s transformative initiatives in the agricultural sector have positioned him as a key figure in driving sustainable development and improving livelihoods across the country.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 30 — Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Andrew Mwihia has been ranked among Kenya’s top-performing Cabinet Secretaries in the latest Kenyatrack survey, earning an approval rating of 80.9 per cent.

The survey, conducted between November 5 and 25, 2024, assessed the performance of 10,107 respondents and ranked Cabinet Secretaries based on their impact and achievements.

Mwihia’s high rating stems from several landmark projects, including the introduction of a quality-based payment system for dairy farmers, incentivizing higher milk quality and ensures fairer earnings for producers.

This system, paired with the distribution of over 300 milk coolers nationwide, has significantly boosted the dairy industry by reducing losses and promoting value addition.

Mwihia has also been pivotal in enhancing food security and supporting smallholder farmers through the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices.

By championing climate-resilient farming techniques, he has helped farmers adapt to climate change while improving productivity.

In addition to his focus on sustainability, Mwihia has worked to revitalize Kenya’s coffee and cocoa sectors, emphasizing their economic and cultural significance.

His efforts to improve production quality and expand global market access have increased incomes for Kenyan farmers and positioned the country as a leader in these industries.

Under Mwihia’s leadership, strategic partnerships in key sectors such as leather, textiles, edible oils, land commercialization, and animal feed production have also been fostered, creating jobs and driving rural economic growth.

While Mwihia ranked third overall, the survey saw Mining and Blue Economy CS Hassan Joho take the top spot with an approval rating of 84.7 per cent, praised for his grassroots reforms, support for fisherfolk communities, and crackdown on illegal mining activities.

Tourism and Wildlife CS Rebecca Miano ranked second with 82.7 per cent, recognized for her efforts in boosting tourism recovery and wildlife conservation.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (79.5 per cent) and Lands CS Alice Wahome (79.0 per cent) rounded out the top five.

Mwihia’s high approval rating highlights the growing public confidence in his leadership and the transformative potential of his policies.

Speaking recently, Mwihia reaffirmed his commitment to making Kenya a regional agricultural powerhouse.

“Our mission is to empower farmers, promote sustainability, and secure Kenya’s future through agriculture,” he said.

As Kenya faces challenges in climate resilience and economic recovery, Mwihia’s proactive strategies offer a promising blueprint for sustainable agricultural development and national growth.

More on Capital News

Featured

COP29: AI can help develop climate-resistant crops for Africa – but it shouldn’t be left in the hands of corporates

African governments must lobby strongly at COP29 for artificial intelligence to be used to enhance food systems in a way that benefits the most...

November 4, 2024
Agriculture Financing conference will bring together stakeholders in the agricultural sector to explore suitable models for financing. Agriculture Financing conference will bring together stakeholders in the agricultural sector to explore suitable models for financing.

AGRICULTURE

Kenya to hold Agriculture Financing Conference to enhance sector

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Kenya is preparing to hold a Conference on Financing Agriculture Sustainability, aimed at assessing the current financial landscape for...

January 17, 2024

AGRICULTURE

USAID-funded program transforms agriculture sector with Sh26.5bn investment in six years

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Over the past six years, the Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems (KCDMS), a program funded...

November 8, 2023

AGRICULTURE

Lobby petitions Parliament to allocate more funding for agriculture

Shofco proposed that the National Irrigation Authority shares the funds it gets from the new ‘Infrastructure Development and Maintenance Levy Fund’ equally among all...

October 3, 2023

AGRICULTURE

SHOFCO supports Trans Nzoia, Siaya, Kisumu, Nyeri farmers with maize seeds worth Sh50mn

The farmers, drawn from Trans Nzoia, Siaya, Kisumu and Nyeri counties, began receiving their seeds on Tuesday, March 14.

March 16, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt delays Sh2.5bn pending bills for millers with Sh269mn accrued interest

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Taxpayers are poised to cough Sh269 million to pay the Cereal Millers Association (CMA) as part of increasing accrued...

March 14, 2023

AGRICULTURE

Germany to support Kenyan farmers in a bid to promote food security: Linturi

The deal was inked following a meeting between Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi and his German counterpart German officials during the ongoing 2023 Global...

January 20, 2023

Kenya

Tea prices close the year below the minimum price amid reduced demand

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25– Tea prices dipped further at the last Mombasa auction week this year remaining below the minimum reserve price amid reduced...

December 25, 2022