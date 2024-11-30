CS Mwihia’s approval rating soars on quality-based milk payment scheme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 30 — Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Andrew Mwihia has been ranked among Kenya’s top-performing Cabinet Secretaries in the latest Kenyatrack survey, earning an approval rating of 80.9 per cent.

Mwihia’s transformative initiatives in the agricultural sector have positioned him as a key figure in driving sustainable development and improving livelihoods across the country.

The survey, conducted between November 5 and 25, 2024, assessed the performance of 10,107 respondents and ranked Cabinet Secretaries based on their impact and achievements.

Mwihia’s high rating stems from several landmark projects, including the introduction of a quality-based payment system for dairy farmers, incentivizing higher milk quality and ensures fairer earnings for producers.

This system, paired with the distribution of over 300 milk coolers nationwide, has significantly boosted the dairy industry by reducing losses and promoting value addition.

Mwihia has also been pivotal in enhancing food security and supporting smallholder farmers through the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices.

By championing climate-resilient farming techniques, he has helped farmers adapt to climate change while improving productivity.

In addition to his focus on sustainability, Mwihia has worked to revitalize Kenya’s coffee and cocoa sectors, emphasizing their economic and cultural significance.

His efforts to improve production quality and expand global market access have increased incomes for Kenyan farmers and positioned the country as a leader in these industries.

Under Mwihia’s leadership, strategic partnerships in key sectors such as leather, textiles, edible oils, land commercialization, and animal feed production have also been fostered, creating jobs and driving rural economic growth.

While Mwihia ranked third overall, the survey saw Mining and Blue Economy CS Hassan Joho take the top spot with an approval rating of 84.7 per cent, praised for his grassroots reforms, support for fisherfolk communities, and crackdown on illegal mining activities.

Tourism and Wildlife CS Rebecca Miano ranked second with 82.7 per cent, recognized for her efforts in boosting tourism recovery and wildlife conservation.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (79.5 per cent) and Lands CS Alice Wahome (79.0 per cent) rounded out the top five.

Mwihia’s high approval rating highlights the growing public confidence in his leadership and the transformative potential of his policies.

Speaking recently, Mwihia reaffirmed his commitment to making Kenya a regional agricultural powerhouse.

“Our mission is to empower farmers, promote sustainability, and secure Kenya’s future through agriculture,” he said.

As Kenya faces challenges in climate resilience and economic recovery, Mwihia’s proactive strategies offer a promising blueprint for sustainable agricultural development and national growth.

