CS Mutua addresses apprehension in overseas job recruitment amid past scams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has acknowledged that past incidents of job seekers being conned by rogue recruitment agencies have contributed to hesitancy among some Kenyans regarding the government’s aggressive overseas job placement initiatives.

Speaking at Baringo National Polytechnic during a recruitment exercise, Dr. Mutua reassured participants of the government’s commitment to fairness and transparency, warning that any agency engaging in fraudulent practices would face the full force of the law.

Mutua, who recently issued a public apology to youth who may have fallen victim to such scams, urged them to shift from a “resist mentality” and embrace government programs designed to improve their lives.

During the Baringo recruitment exercise, some job seekers were interviewed online directly by overseas employers, with many receiving immediate offers.

The CS emphasized the government’s dedication to expediting the documentation process for successful candidates but reminded job seekers of their responsibility to complete necessary applications and meet job requirements.

“Some opportunities may require applicants to cover costs such as medical examinations and air tickets,” Dr. Mutua noted. “To improve one’s circumstances, sacrifices must be made.”

Dr. Mutua was accompanied by Baringo County Commissioner Solomon Kutwa, senior officials from the Ministry of Labour, and representatives from the National Employment Authority (NEA), led by Director General Edith Okoki, as well as the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA).

This recruitment drive, part of the government’s broader strategy to address unemployment, marks a significant step in restoring confidence in overseas job placements and ensuring fair opportunities for Kenyan youth.

