Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mutua addresses apprehension in overseas job recruitment amid past scams

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has acknowledged that past incidents of job seekers being conned by rogue recruitment agencies have contributed to hesitancy among some Kenyans regarding the government’s aggressive overseas job placement initiatives.

Speaking at Baringo National Polytechnic during a recruitment exercise, Dr. Mutua reassured participants of the government’s commitment to fairness and transparency, warning that any agency engaging in fraudulent practices would face the full force of the law.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mutua, who recently issued a public apology to youth who may have fallen victim to such scams, urged them to shift from a “resist mentality” and embrace government programs designed to improve their lives.

During the Baringo recruitment exercise, some job seekers were interviewed online directly by overseas employers, with many receiving immediate offers.

The CS emphasized the government’s dedication to expediting the documentation process for successful candidates but reminded job seekers of their responsibility to complete necessary applications and meet job requirements.

“Some opportunities may require applicants to cover costs such as medical examinations and air tickets,” Dr. Mutua noted. “To improve one’s circumstances, sacrifices must be made.”

Dr. Mutua was accompanied by Baringo County Commissioner Solomon Kutwa, senior officials from the Ministry of Labour, and representatives from the National Employment Authority (NEA), led by Director General Edith Okoki, as well as the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA).

This recruitment drive, part of the government’s broader strategy to address unemployment, marks a significant step in restoring confidence in overseas job placements and ensuring fair opportunities for Kenyan youth.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s openness ranking worsens despite visa-free policy

Kenya has plunged in the latest rankings of how open it is to visitors from other African countries despite introducing a “visa-free policy” earlier...

5 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mhasibu Sacco member charged with Sh4.8mn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – A member of Mhasibu Sacco Society, Andrew Okoth Onanda was on Monday charged with fraudulently obtaining Sh4.8 million in...

20 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Wamatinga to reap from Gachagua purge as MPs unanimouly approve his nomination to powerful PSC

Kinyua is said to have resigned following incessant push for the purge of Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies.

36 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Intern doctor commits suicide in Thika two months after similar incident in Gatundu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – An intern doctor has committed suicide in Thika two months after a similar incident in Gatundu. According to the...

39 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya marks 60 years of diplomatic achievements to celebrate legacy in peace keeping, regional leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has announced the 60th Anniversary Celebrations of Kenya’s Diplomatic journey, a commemoration of...

51 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto calls for strengthening of African institutions

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 26 – President William Ruto has called for the strengthening of African institutions to champion the African agenda. The President said ...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya should not be judged harshly over Besigye arrest: Mudavadi

Besigye, a four-time Ugandan presidential candidate and vocal critic of President Yoweri Museveni, was last seen at a Nairobi apartment complex on November 16.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome calls on courts to champion climate justice

ELDORET, Kenya, Nov 26 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged courts to champion climate justice by arbitrating  competing interests while upholding equity and...

2 hours ago