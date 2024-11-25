Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen launches committee to tackle GBV in sports

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has inaugurated the Gender Protection and Implementation Committee as the government’s unbowed efforts to fight Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the sports sector.

The Executive underscored the committee is a critical step towards achieving a GBV free nation and in context, a safer, fairer sports environment for all.

“When I appeared before Parliament for my vetting as the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, I made a solemn vow to fight and end Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in sports,” said Murkomen.

The campaign spearheaded by women leaders, advocates for safe homes and safe spaces for women in the society.

President Ruto had allocated KSh.100million ahead of its commencement.

The committee will consist of an advisory board chaired by the Sprots CS and the vice chair being the Principal Secretary State Department for Sports.

In the Advisory Board will be: Paul Ochieng who is a former member of the 2021 Taskforce on Gender Welfare and Equity in sports, Catherine Ndereba – a Four-time Boston Marathon champion, Barbra Malowa a representative of Law Society of Kenya.

Others to sit in the board are Essie Akida- a former Harambee Starlets forward, Benjamin Wafula a member of the 2021 Taskforce on Gender Welfare and Equity in sports, Elizabeth Wangeci Gichuki and Joyce Kebenei

The committee will also have the Secretariat formed by: Diana Watila- will be the Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Njeri Maina, Lorna Tanui, Fardhosa Boru and Patricia Arisi.

The 14-member committee will be mandated to fully implement the 2022 Report on Gender Welfare and Equity in sports.

The report was formed in 2022 by then Sports CS Amina Mohamed.

They will also be required to review and develop policies to curb GBV in sports organizations and to advance gender mainstreaming in sports and its organizations.

“They will also be required to facilitate institutional gender analysis and gender audits, provide a safe environment for sports persons to adequately prepare for and participate in sports competitions, assess gender-related initiatives and evaluate their effectiveness with a view of bettering them,” said Sports CS.

The inauguration comes days after the committee was instituted and published in the Kenya Gazette.

The sports sector has also faced GBV cases where Agnes Tirop, a world record holder in the 2021 10-kilometer women-only race was brutally murdered at her home in Iten.

Similarly, Damaris Mutua was strangled to death by her boyfriend at their home in Iten in 2022.

Murkomen ultimately underscored how dire the GBV situation is in the country and called for a collective effort in bringing an end to it. 

