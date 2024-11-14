Connect with us

CS Duale praises Whitman for fostering  Kenya-US ties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya 14 – Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has praised former United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman for fostering  Kenya -US Bilateral relations in key sectors including security, trade, investment, Health , people’s relationship and tech.

CS Duale asserted that Whitman focused on improving diplomatic ties between Kenya and the United States wishing her success in her luck in her professional endeavors career journey.

“Amb Meg was one of the US ambassadors in our country that invested heavily in strengthening Kenya -US Bilateral relations in key sectors such as security, trade, investment, Health, people’s relationship and tech. Diplomats come and go. Wish you all the best in your next engagement,” Duale stated.

Whitman announced her resignation as the US ambassador to Kenya on Wednesday after being stationed into the country for a period of two years.

In a statement, Whitman revealed that she had submitted her resignation to President Joe Biden.

“Today, I announced to my team at the U.S. embassy that I submitted my resignation to President Biden,” read the statement in part.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya.”

Her resignation comes on the back of a backlash from a section of Kenyans who have sustained all for her recall back to Washington citing her response to an array of issues including her silence on issues such as perceived corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions, particularly after the June GenZ movement protests, during which dozens were killed by police and many more were arrested.

The criticism intensified following Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, with some on social media calling for Whitman’s immediate recall.

In response to the mounting criticism from a section of Kenyans, who called for her recall following Donald Trump’s election victory Whitman stated that “I serve at the request of the President,” reaffirming her commitment to her duties despite the change in leadership in Washington.

During her tenure, Whitman has faced both praise and criticism. In August 2023, Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga accused her of overstepping diplomatic boundaries and meddling in Kenya’s affairs, particularly over her comments on the 2022 general election’s credibility. Odinga called for her recall, saying, “Kenya is not a colony of the United States.”

She also faced criticism for not addressing the security forces’ conduct during the protests against the Finance Bill 2024, which led to a crackdown on demonstrators and the deaths of over 60 people.

