Environment CS Aden Duale.

CS Duale Leads Kenya’s Delegation to COP 29 in Azerbaijan For Climate Confrence

Kenya has marked climate action as a national imperative, with President William Ruto positioning sustainability as a top agenda.

Published

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 11 – Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is in Baku, Azerbaijan, to spearhead Kenya’s representation at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29), which begins today.

COP 29 has drawn world leaders, environmental experts, policymakers, and activists to tackle critical climate issues with a focus on adaptation, resilience, mitigation, and finance.

Kenya has marked climate action as a national imperative, with President William Ruto positioning sustainability as a top agenda. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is expected at the high-level sessions to ensure Kenya’s voice is amplified in global conversations.

Duale is expected to advocate for significant international support and equitable climate financing—factors seen as essential to implementing Kenya’s climate strategies and addressing vulnerabilities exacerbated by erratic weather patterns affecting agriculture, water supplies, and economic stability.

Kenya’s approach prioritizes adaptation as essential for building resilience among its communities and ecosystems. The Kenyan delegation’s agenda includes securing substantial funding to enhance adaptation efforts, especially as climate change continues to threaten biodiversity and livelihoods across the country. Climate finance discussions will be pivotal, with Kenya aiming to garner resources to meet its climate goals and contribute to broader global solutions.

As nations converge in Baku, Kenya’s focus on environmental stewardship and resilience underscores a commitment to making COP 29 a platform for actionable climate commitments.

Bernard is the Editorial Director at Capital FM, with nearly two decades of experience in both print and electronic media. He holds an Executive Masters in Media Leadership and Innovation from The Aga Khan University, Nairobi-Kenya, a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with focus on Development Communication from The University of Nairobi and a bachelor’s degree in Information Sciences from Moi University.

