Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale launches Kenya Forest Service Digital Radio Network and Early Fire Video Detection First Call

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has launched the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Digital Radio Network and Early Fire Video Detection on First Call to help tackle forest fires.

Speaking during the launch at KFS headquarters in Nairobi, Duale emphasiserd that the project is in line with the national goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032 hence the need for prioritizing forest protection.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Kenya faces escalating climate change impacts; prolonged droughts, erratic rainfall, and rising temperatures, heightening forest fire risks. These fires threaten biodiversity, human lives, and livelihoods, making proactive management essential,” he stated.

The USD 22 million project is set to help in tackling forest fires by detecting smoke from whichever part of the forest and immediately signaling at the command center whereafter decisive response is taken.

The state-of-the-art project has a satellite tower fitted with cameras which detects the smoke-signaling potential fire- and sends precise coordinates to the command center in visual form and in real-time.

At the command center, there are trained KFS personnel who respond to the signals by swiftly sending a fire combat team to the specific area on fire.

The project has advanced fire-fighting vehicles which the response teams use alongside other necessary equipment they need in putting out the fire.

Launching the project at Karura forest, Duale underscored there are such satellite towers in other major forests including the Aberdare hence mapping the nation’s major forests.

“It includes drones, advanced firefighting vehicles, PPE, and training to equip Kenya Forest Service teams for effective response,” Duale stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya has had several forest fires in recent years, including in February 2023 where A wildfire in Aberdare National Park destroyed 40,000 hectares of the park. 

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) identified the fire as the result of illegal human activity.

In February 2022, in the same Aberdare, a fire destroyed 550 hectares of the forest. The fire was contained with the help of trained firefighters deployed by helicopter and community members.

The 2022 fire came after a fire in Mount Kenya National Park burned for over two months threatening key forest habitats, including areas with mature rosewood and cedar trees in June of the same year.

The project, supported by the French government, introduces cutting-edge technologies for fire detection, surveillance, and suppression.

Duale further noted that the collaboration exemplifies the power of technology and global partnerships in tackling climate change.

“The partnership between France and Kenya has spanned decades, yielding impactful projects such as the Mikoko mangrove restoration, Lake Victoria Ecosystem Management, and the Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture Project. Today’s initiative further solidifies our shared commitment to forest protection, climate action, and sustainable development,” said Duale.

On his part, the French of the State for Francophonie and International Partnerships Thani Mohamed Soilihi lauded the Kenyan government’s efforts in achieving the 30% tree cover.

He was accompanied by Ambassador of France to Kenya and Somalia Amaud Suquet, Forestry Principal Secretary Mugambi Gitonga, Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BRADLEY AGUTU

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto pledges to defend devolution

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 26 – President William Ruto has directed the two houses to ensure they fast track the passing into law of the...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt allays fears Shirika Plan will give Kakuma, Daadab refugees voting rights

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The government has affirmed that the Shirika plan set to integrate both refugees and host communities will not give...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja: Nairobi Roads Rehabilitation Kicks Off as KURA Advertises Tenders

This initiative aligns with President William Ruto’s recent commitment to enhance the road infrastructure of Nairobi.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF, British army test tactical engagement simulation technology

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – The British Army and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has concluded a six-week joint military training exercise dubbed Haraka...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o urges govt to continue developing L. Victoria infrastructure

Nyong'o stated that Lake Victoria has immense opportunity for trade and commerce but only if the government puts more investment in it.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House team to vet EACC CEO nominee Abdi Muhamud

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 -The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is set to consider the nomination of Abdi Ahmed Mohamud for the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court declines to stop Woodley Estate demolitions

Justice Mboya Ongutu said that the order sought by the petitioners has been overtaken by events as some houses have been brought down.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt settles Sh3.7bn pending bills to health facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 -The government through the Social Health Authority(SHA) has cleared Sh3.7 billion in pending bills owed to various health facilities. This...

5 hours ago