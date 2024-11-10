CS Barasa says SHA working efficiently, urges more Kenyans to register

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa now says the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is working efficiently.

Speaking during a church service in Kakamega on Sunday, Barasa urged more Kenyans to register so as not to miss out.

She noted that the Ministry assessment regarding SHA roll out in various hospitals across the country has been successful urging those yet to be registered to ensure that they register with the Ministry in order to enjoy the health benefits.

“I have visited various hospitals including Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital and Pumwani Hospital and what I have seen is that this Social Health Authority is working, please I urge all Kenyans to register and witness for themselves,” she urged.

In November 5 2024 the Ministry of Health launched a multidisciplinary evaluation to assess the effectiveness and competence of public health facilities, while also addressing operational challenges in administering the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement Barasa said the assessment, conducted through the Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA), aimed to ensure that all facilities can provide adequate services and improve the overall quality of healthcare, leading to better health outcomes for citizens.

She added that the ministry will conduct a comprehensive fact-finding mission across Kenya’s 47 counties to evaluate how effectively public health facilities are supporting the rollout of the SHA.

Barasa emphasized the importance of collaboration, calling on the media and other stakeholders to work together in promoting SHA registration.

“How can we work together to ensure Kenyans register for SHA and experience healthcare services for themselves?” she remarked.

CS Barasa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all Kenyans, reiterating that primary healthcare services will be available up to Level 4 hospitals as awareness of these services grows.

“The Ministry of Health urges all Kenyans to register for the Social Health Authority (SHA) as part of a transformative agenda to ensure access to quality healthcare services without financial hardship,” she added.

