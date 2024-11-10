Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa/MoH

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Barasa says SHA working efficiently, urges more Kenyans to register

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa now says the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is working efficiently.

Speaking during a church service in Kakamega on Sunday, Barasa urged more Kenyans to register so as not to miss out.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She noted that the Ministry assessment regarding SHA roll out in various hospitals across the country has been successful urging those yet to be registered to ensure that they register with the Ministry in order to enjoy the health benefits.

“I have visited various hospitals including Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital and Pumwani Hospital and what I have seen is that this Social Health Authority is working, please I urge all Kenyans to register and witness for themselves,” she urged.

In November 5 2024 the Ministry of Health launched a multidisciplinary evaluation to assess the effectiveness and competence of public health facilities, while also addressing operational challenges in administering the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement Barasa said the assessment, conducted through the Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA), aimed to ensure that all facilities can provide adequate services and improve the overall quality of healthcare, leading to better health outcomes for citizens.

She added that the ministry will conduct a comprehensive fact-finding mission across Kenya’s 47 counties to evaluate how effectively public health facilities are supporting the rollout of the SHA.

Barasa emphasized the importance of collaboration, calling on the media and other stakeholders to work together in promoting SHA registration.

“How can we work together to ensure Kenyans register for SHA and experience healthcare services for themselves?” she remarked.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CS Barasa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all Kenyans, reiterating that primary healthcare services will be available up to Level 4 hospitals as awareness of these services grows.

“The Ministry of Health urges all Kenyans to register for the Social Health Authority (SHA) as part of a transformative agenda to ensure access to quality healthcare services without financial hardship,” she added.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Help us change the constitution, Atwoli tells President Ruto

Atwoli claimed that the current constitution allows people to move to court and stop a project even when it is a good one.

38 mins ago
El Niño rains represent a climatic phenomenon capable of inducing notable alterations in worldwide weather patterns, resulting in amplified rainfall within specific regions. El Niño rains represent a climatic phenomenon capable of inducing notable alterations in worldwide weather patterns, resulting in amplified rainfall within specific regions.

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy rains to be experienced in Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo and Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – The Kenya Meteorological department has stated that Heavy rains will be received in parts of Tharaka Nithi,Isiolo  and Meru...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

British govt honors 19 Kenyan World War II veterans

The medal replacement is part of a wider initiative to honour the vital role played by Kenyan veterans who took part in World War...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Polio vaccine safe and effective – Amoth

Health Director General Patrick Amoth asserted that all vaccines are safe and effective in protecting children.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Policeman shoots dead reveler in Embu bar

the incident occured when the officer and his colleague went to the popular joint at Ugweri Market and ordered the customers to leave.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fire razes 14 houses at Obunga slums, Kisumu

The fire was reported at 4am, burning items, with nothing salvaged.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya leaders charge police to ensure big fish behind slain Wells Fargo manager are prosecuted.

Leaders—including lawmakers, governors, and a cabinet secretary—stated that Kenyans are fed up with theories and are demanding comprehensive answers to the increasing cases of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Capital FM’s Global Digest Show Wins Peace Keepers Award

Hosted by Laban Wanambisi, Irene Mwangi, and Davis Ayega, the one-hour program airs every Monday from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm and covers issues...

14 hours ago