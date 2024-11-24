Crowd shouts down Ruto, Kindiki messengers at Murang’a funeral

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Tensions flared on Saturday during the funeral service of nominated ward representative Mark Gicheru Wainaina in Murang’a County, as mourners openly rejected a condolence message from Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

The commotion began when Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata invited a representative to deliver the Deputy President’s message to the bereaved family and attendees.

However, the crowd erupted in loud boos and heckling, cutting the speech short before it could even begin.

Efforts to pacify the agitated mourners proved futile, prompting a religious leader presiding over the service to intervene.

The clergyman advised that the condolence message be handed directly to the family to maintain peace during the ceremony.

In a similar turn of events, Governor Kang’ata opted not to read President William Ruto’s condolence message to the gathering, choosing instead to deliver it privately to the grieving family.

The situation escalated further when President Ruto’s senior economic advisor, Moses Kuria, faced a hostile reception while addressing the mourners.

Kuria’s remarks took on a political tone, a sensitive subject in the Mount Kenya region following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

As tensions rose, the presiding priest began leading a worship hymn, in what was seen as an attempt to prompt Kuria to cut short his speech.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite the interruptions, Kuria later downplayed the incident on social media, writing, “Murang’a was good. Rest in peace, Hon. Mark Wainaina.”

The dramatic scenes reflect growing dissent in the Mount Kenya region against President Ruto’s government and allies, exacerbated by Gachagua’s ousting.

About The Author