NATIONAL NEWS

Crash on Southern Buypass leaves 12-year-old boy dead, 27 injured

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — A 12-year-old boy died on Saturday, and 27 others were injured following an accident involving a Countylink Sacco minibus along the Southern Bypass at the ICD overpass in Nairobi’s Lang’ata area.

Police reported that the vehicle, traveling from Kikuyu towards the ICD road, lost control at around 4:00pm. The incident, however, was only reported to authorities at 10:00pm.

Upon reaching the accident site, the minibus reportedly veered off to the left, struck the guardrail, and rolled multiple times downhill before coming to rest on its left side at the base of the overpass.

The deceased, who sustained multiple injuries, was rushed to Mater Hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Of the twenty-seven injured passengers, six suffered serious injuries, while twenty-one juveniles sustained minor injuries.

“All the injured were rushed to various hospitals, including Nairobi West, Nairobi South, and Aga Khan hospitals, for treatment,” a police report indicated.

Authorities noted that the victims, who reside in Gobles Estate, Syokimau, were returning from a football training session at Soccer Talent Ground along Ngong Road.

They were accompanied by their coach, the assistant coach, and another unidentified guardian.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

