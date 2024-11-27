Connect with us

A terminal building at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court stops JKIA from entering into any contract with Adani

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – The High Court has issued an order stopping Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from entering into any contract or concession agreements with Adani.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye said that pending the hearing and determination of the petitions challenging the private partnership said to have been entered by the Government of Kenya and the Adani group, no such purported agreement should not commence.

The Judge directed Adani group and Adani Airports Holdings limited to provide documentary evidence that, indeed, the pronouncement by President William Ruto during his state of address that the said concession have been cancelled.

The court further directed the cabinet secretary treasury, the ministry of roads, the management of JKIA, and the Kenya Airports Authority, not to enforce the said private initiated partnership.

The Court’s action arose from the petitioner Tony Gachoka through his lawyers, senior counsels Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Kibe Mungai, Eugene Wamalwa, Dan Maanzo, and Ndegwa Njiru who insisted that the petition before the should be heard and determined be made.

They told the court that Kenyans, including the petitioners, wanted to know who brought the Adani group to Kenya.

They said there was a very high level of corruption exhibited during the said award of the contract to revive the JKIA and Energy sector.

They said that the mere pronouncement by the President that the contract had been cancelled does not hold water without documentation before the court.

The court was told that the announcement by the president came after Adani was indicated in the United States of America for engaging in a high level of corruption involving 265 billion dollars.

The Judge directed that th all the respondents in the petition do file their relevant documentation and serve the same to the petitioners and the matter mentioned on 29th January 2025 for directions.

JOHN OSORO

