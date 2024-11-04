Court orders compensation of residents from 4 slums after evictions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 — The High Court has ordered the government to compensate residents of the Mathare, Gwa Kairu, Mukuru Kwa Ruben, and Kiamaiko slums who were forcibly evicted from their homes for allegedly occupying riparian land.

In a ruling on Monday, the court affirmed that the residents are entitled to fair and just compensation for their personal property and losses.

The residents challenged the government’s decision to evict them, arguing that they were not provided with alternative shelter.

As a result, hundreds were left homeless amid worsening weather conditions and floods.

Justice Mogeni Ann Jacqueline stated that the government was aware of the residents’ settlement in these areas but failed to relocate them humanely.

She criticized the government’s approach, describing it as treating the residents “like garbage” and forcibly removing them in an inhumane manner.

The judge emphasized the government’s obligation to treat its citizens with dignity, highlighting that despite the absence of a specific eviction law, Kenya is a signatory to international conventions governing humane eviction practices.

“Judgment is hereby entered in favor of the petitioners against the respondents for general damages, with a sum to be determined by a joint team of evictees and respondents within 120 days, and no later than April 2025, to assess the extent of losses and arrive at a reasonable compensation amount,” the court ruled.

Additionally, the court ordered that the compensation be paid within 60 days after the assessment is completed, with a report to be filed in court at the end of that period.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The petitioners’ lawyer, Shadrack Wamboi, highlighted the severe impact of the eviction on the residents, noting that the lack of adequate notice left them vulnerable to harsh weather conditions, causing both mental and physical suffering.

About The Author