Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

COP29 was held Azerbaijan's Capital Baku in November 2024.

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Green Zone Opens as Hub for Practical Climate Solutions and Global Collaboration

Published

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 12 – COP29 launched its Green Zone on the first day of the climate conference in Azerbaijan, establishing a hub focused on transforming climate commitments into real-world actions.

Organized by the COP29 Presidency, the Green Zone is hosting a series of events that go beyond discussion, showcasing practical approaches to climate adaptation and mitigation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Attendees include government representatives, private-sector leaders, scientists, local communities, civil society organizations, and official delegates from the Blue Zone, all engaged in cross-sector solutions to the climate crisis.

The day’s highlight was an event hosted by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, titled “Towards Net-Zero Carbon Emissions: COP29 Partnerships for a Sustainable Future.” Featuring a high-level panel with COP29 stakeholders, including Ayan Najaf, Spokesperson for the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, and Marina Olshanskaya, COP29’s Senior Climate Change and Green Finance Expert, the event focused on actionable strategies for waste management, renewable energy, clean technologies, and greenhouse gas reduction.

Panelists discussed how these areas can create sustainable models for cities, with Najaf highlighting COP29’s role in directing resources to developing regions through innovative carbon neutrality initiatives.

“This will be a game-changing tool to direct resources to the developing world. Following years of stalemate, the breakthroughs in Baku have now begun. But there is much more to deliver,” Najaf said, echoing the COP29 Presidency’s focus on impactful climate finance and technology transfers for developing nations.

Throughout the Green Zone, various companies and organizations held workshops and seminars addressing critical topics such as biodiversity conservation, innovations in renewable energy, intergenerational cooperation in climate action, and the role of education in fostering sustainable practices. The “Extreme Hangout” area hosted interactive sessions and performances, creating an engaging platform for climate advocates from different backgrounds to share insights and ideas.

The Green Zone’s dynamic lineup over the coming weeks includes panel discussions with COP29’s official partners, bringing together prominent experts in climate action. These discussions will explore diverse issues, from financing adaptation to implementing national climate plans, with the goal of making COP29 a catalyst for practical, actionable climate solutions.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev praised Azerbaijan’s role as a host nation, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving global climate goals. “Azerbaijan can build the bridge,” he stated, “but you all need to walk across it. In fact, you need to start running.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As COP29 progresses, the Green Zone is set to play a crucial role in bridging policy discussions and implementation, highlighting how the international community can work together to scale innovative solutions that meet both global and local climate needs.

About The Author

BERNARD MOMANYI

Bernard is the Editorial Director at Capital FM, with nearly two decades of experience in both print and electronic media. He holds an Executive Masters in Media Leadership and Innovation from The Aga Khan University, Nairobi-Kenya, a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with focus on Development Communication from The University of Nairobi and a bachelor’s degree in Information Sciences from Moi University.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Kicks Off with Early Agreement on Carbon Credit Standards and Ambitious Climate Goals

Kenya’s delegation is led at the conference by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

19 mins ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Calls for Comprehensive Climate Finance Reforms at COP29

Kenya’s delegation, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi and Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, stressed urgent need for a system where polluters pay more,...

17 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Climate Summit Opens in Baku with Focus on Global Finance, Green Energy Solutions

Kenya's delegation, led by Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, is joined by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, representing President William...

20 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Short and Long-Term Effects of COP29 on Climate

These discussions could bring significant changes to daily life worldwide, from energy costs to economic policies.

1 day ago

Sustainability Watch

CS Duale Leads Kenya’s Delegation to COP 29 in Azerbaijan For Climate Confrence

Kenya has marked climate action as a national imperative, with President William Ruto positioning sustainability as a top agenda.

1 day ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29 chief exec filmed promoting fossil fuel deals

A secret recording shows the chief executive of Azerbaijan's COP29 team, Elnur Soltanov, discussing "investment opportunities" in the state oil and gas company with...

3 days ago

Sustainability Watch

President Ruto to Lead Kenya’s Delegation at COP29, Championing Africa’s Climate Finance Agenda

The Kenyan leader will lead a high-level Kenyan delegation, including Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, in discussions centered on securing climate finance, advancing adaptation...

3 days ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29: What you need to know about the global climate summit

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) opens next week in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The summit takes place between 11 and...

5 days ago