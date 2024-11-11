Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

COP29 was held in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11-22, 2024.

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Climate Summit Opens in Baku with Focus on Global Finance, Green Energy Solutions

Kenya’s delegation, led by Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, is joined by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, representing President William Ruto.

Published

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 11 – The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) opened on Monday at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan, drawing world leaders, policymakers, environmental experts, and activists.

Running until November 22, this year’s conference places a spotlight on climate adaptation, resilience, and finance, with leaders aiming to forge agreements that could reshape environmental policies and economic approaches worldwide.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kenya’s delegation, led by Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, is joined by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, representing President William Ruto. Kenya has positioned climate action as a national priority, emphasizing sustainability and resilience.

Key Objectives of COP29

With climate concerns at a peak, this year’s agenda is ambitious, focusing on emission reductions and financial support for vulnerable nations. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, signed in 1992, established COP as the principal global platform to address climate impacts, attended by 198 nations. COP29 is expected to drive discussions that will impact economic and environmental policies globally, particularly through a push for renewable energy. Agreements could accelerate the shift to clean energy sources like wind and solar, potentially impacting energy prices and air quality, although there may be short-term costs involved in the transition.

Finance in Focus: African Push for Change

Dubbed the “finance COP,” COP29 sees developing nations calling for greater financial support, with African countries advocating for $1 trillion in annual adaptation funding by 2030. This funding would address critical needs in agriculture, health, and infrastructure. African leaders are also calling for international financial reforms to make climate funding more accessible, citing current support as insufficient for the escalating climate challenges. Wealthier countries, including the UK, contribute to climate funds primarily through taxpayer-funded aid budgets, while private institutions are expected to play a growing role in climate financing.

A major topic is the accountability of developing economies like China and the Gulf states. Currently exempt from contributing to climate finance under the Paris Agreement, wealthier nations argue that their contributions are essential to meeting financial targets. These funds are crucial for assisting developing nations in adapting to rising temperatures, which are projected to make 2024 the hottest year on record.

Contentious Points: Fossil Fuels and Human Rights

COP29’s setting in Azerbaijan has stirred debate, as the host nation plans to expand gas production by a third in the coming decade. Some environmental advocates worry that this expansion contradicts COP’s goals of reducing fossil fuel reliance. Additionally, Azerbaijan’s human rights record and its treatment of political opposition have led to concerns that the event may be leveraged for economic gains, specifically by attracting investment into Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector.

The Road Ahead: Climate Goals and National Plans

Countries must update their climate strategies every five years, with the next deadline set for early 2025. Weak commitments at COP29 could increase tensions, especially among nations already experiencing severe climate impacts. Kenya, emphasizing adaptation in its climate strategy, aims to secure substantial funding to safeguard biodiversity and support its communities’ resilience. As COP29 unfolds, the hope is that global leaders will establish binding commitments to advance meaningful climate action. Kenya’s participation underscores its dedication to environmental stewardship, with Mudavadi and Duale advocating for equitable financing and robust climate policies that reflect the urgent needs of affected communities.

The outcomes of COP29 are expected to shape global climate priorities and foster international cooperation on environmental and economic fronts, with Kenya leading efforts to secure resources and fortify its climate resilience strategy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BERNARD MOMANYI

Bernard is the Editorial Director at Capital FM, with nearly two decades of experience in both print and electronic media. He holds an Executive Masters in Media Leadership and Innovation from The Aga Khan University, Nairobi-Kenya, a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with focus on Development Communication from The University of Nairobi and a bachelor’s degree in Information Sciences from Moi University.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

Short and Long-Term Effects of COP29 on Climate

These discussions could bring significant changes to daily life worldwide, from energy costs to economic policies.

5 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

CS Duale Leads Kenya’s Delegation to COP 29 in Azerbaijan For Climate Confrence

Kenya has marked climate action as a national imperative, with President William Ruto positioning sustainability as a top agenda.

5 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29 chief exec filmed promoting fossil fuel deals

A secret recording shows the chief executive of Azerbaijan's COP29 team, Elnur Soltanov, discussing "investment opportunities" in the state oil and gas company with...

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

President Ruto to Lead Kenya’s Delegation at COP29, Championing Africa’s Climate Finance Agenda

The Kenyan leader will lead a high-level Kenyan delegation, including Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, in discussions centered on securing climate finance, advancing adaptation...

3 days ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29: What you need to know about the global climate summit

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) opens next week in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The summit takes place between 11 and...

4 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Duale Urges Businesses to Embrace Sustainable Practices as Bio Foods Leads by Example

He emphasized that both private and public companies can contribute to environmental conservation by committing to long-term sustainable initiatives.

6 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Bio Foods Champions Sustainability with Innovative Initiatives

The company’s commitment to a sustainable future is showcased in its latest Sustainability Report, highlighting a range of initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact...

6 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Duale Puts Night Clubs on Notice Over Noise Pollution

Several clubs have been closed for violating noise regulations, only to reopen under unclear circumstances, raising questions about the consistency and transparency of the...

6 days ago