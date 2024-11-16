Comesa to host 2nd edition of IRSK annual conference in Nairobi

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the International Relations Society of Kenya (IRSK), the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD), and the African Centre for the Study of the United States (ACSUS) at the University of the Witwatersrand proudly announce the hosting of its Second Annual IRSK Conference.

The event is scheduled to take place from the 20th to the 22nd of November 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Themed “Fostering Integration and Cooperation in the COMESA Region through International Relations and Diplomacy.”

This second edition of the IRSK Annual Conference represents an exciting convergence of theory and practice in international relations and diplomacy and seeks to make a meaningful contribution to the promotion of peace, stability, and prosperity in the COMESA region.

The three-day conference will bring together key stakeholders, including government officials, diplomats, policymakers, scholars, business leaders, media, and civil society from the COMESA region and beyond.

The conference will feature an exciting blend of insightful keynotes, roundtable discussions, research presentations, book launches, workshops, and networking events all designed to foster collaboration and facilitate knowledge sharing among participants.

“With close to 200 participants from over 30 countries expected to attend, the second edition of the IRSK Annual Conference is poised to be a landmark event for stakeholders within the COMESA region.

The participants will include a mix of seasoned experts and emerging voices in international relations and diplomacy, providing a rich tapestry of perspectives and experiences.

The primary aim of this conference is to explore possible solutions to the multifaceted challenges and competing priorities that the region faces by facilitating discussions and outcomes that are truly holistic and inclusive.

The conference’s outcomes shall be converted into actionable strategies and policies that will help pave the way for a more integrated and prosperous COMESA region.

Registration is now open, and tickets can be purchased online at IRSK Conference Registration.

