Grand Mullah raises doubts on raid on Matiangi's home./Courtesy

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA suspends Ahmednasir’s suit seeking to overturn Supreme Court ban

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 12-The Court of Appeal has suspended a petition by lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi at the High Court seeking to overturn the indefinite ban imposed on him and his associates by the Supreme Court.

The three-judge bench consisting of Pauline Nyamweya, Aggrey Muchelule and George Odunga said the case will remain suspended to allow an appeal filed by the Supreme Court to be determined.

The High Court had dismissed the bid by the apex court to stop the hearing of a case challenging a ban imposed on Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

“The court has a duty to determine whether his rights and fundamental freedoms in the Bill of rights have been violated,” said Mwita.

The Law Society of Kenya had sort to quash the decision of the Supreme Court that banned him and his law firm from appearing before it.

In a petition lodged before the Milimani law Courts, LSK through advocate Gitau Singh says the decision by the Apex court was unfair and unreasonable.

Gitau said that the court had condemned the senior counsel, his employees or any other person holding brief for him, without giving them an opportunity to be heard despite the ‘serious nature of the allegations and veracity of the decision’.

The Supreme Court had permanently barred prominent lawyer Ahmednassir from making submissions before it.

The ban signed by the Registrar of the Supreme Court L. Wachira was issued by the full bench of the apex court.

The court accused Ahmednassir of conducting a campaign on print, electronic, and social media while scandalizing the court.

The Supreme Court said it took the decision due to the Senior Counsel’s attacks which seek to destroy the individual judges’ reputation.

“This, you have done with reckless abandon, paying scant regard to the reputations of those who tirelessly serve on the Court in accordance with their Oath of Office,” it adds.

