CJ Koome backs govt’s stance that political issues need political solutions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Chief Justice Martha Koome has backed the government’s stance that political issues need political solutions for them to be settled.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Inaugural Supreme Court Conference on Monday, Koome advocated for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to resolve disputes between Political opponents.

Koome stated that the Apex court is exclusively dedicated to providing legal solutions to the nation’s political problems, even if it has the authority to hear cases involving governance, the use of political power, and petitions for presidential elections.

“I want to take this opportunity to assure Kenyans that in the discharge of our mandates we do not get drawn into making political decisions, we look for legal solutions for political disputes. The judges are politically neutral and are concerned with only determining the legal and evidential issues before the court,” she said.

The Chief Justice reassured Kenyans that the judiciary will continue to uphold its commitment to upholding the constitution and delivering justice.

“We are conscious that the road ahead requires our renewed vigor and unity of purpose. I assure Kenyans that the Supreme court of Kenya will stand rock solid as a constant guardian of the constitution and the rule of law in changing times,” she said.

Koome highlighted how the Apex Court has been the final arbiter to resolve legal issues particularly those affecting the Nation serving as a catalyst to the country’s progress and development.

She noted that the Supreme Court has ruled over 4 presidential elections petitions over the last 3 election cycles since its inception.

“Over the past 12 years the Supreme court has played a transformative role in shaping both Kenya’s jurisprudence and shaping our country’s social political developments. These court landmark judgments have influenced the daily lives of Kenyans while reinforcing the core principles of our democracy,” she stated.

This year marks a significant milestone for the Supreme Court of Kenya as it celebrates 12 years since its inception.

Over the past decade, the Apex Court has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s judicial landscape, safeguarding the Constitution, and ensuring that justice is served for all Kenyans.

The Supreme Court conference will run from 4th to 6th November 2024. This event will bring together esteemed judges, legal scholars, practitioners, and other key stakeholders from across the country

