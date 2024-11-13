China seeks collaboration with Kenya on sustainable tourism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – China is exploring collaboration with Kenya’s tourism sector on areas of sustainable tourism, with Kenya being named as a pioneer of eco-tourism in Africa.

Speaking during the China-Kenya Tourism Dialogue and “Hello China” Tourism Promotion at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, Lu Yingchuan, Vice Minister of China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, lauded Kenya’s efforts in ensuring it remains the leading preferred tourist destination in Africa.

“Kenya, as one of the pioneers of ecotourism in Africa, has accumulated lots of experience in integrating ecological protection and tourism development,” said Yingchuan.

“Tourism exchanges and cooperation between our two countries boast great potential and broad prospects, as both nations have rich tourism resources and distinctive tourism advantages,” he added.

Kenya has solidified its position as a leader in ecotourism, offering a variety of activities, wildlife, and conservation efforts. The country boasts 23 national parks, 28 national reserves, and six marine reserves, making it home to a diverse range of wildlife, including lions, elephants, zebras, and over 1,070 bird species. Notably, Kenya has designated 7.5% of its land for wildlife conservation, protecting large areas of wilderness and natural resources.

In the same vein, the Chinese government has emphasized the significance of enhancing cultural and tourism cooperation with African countries. Yingchuan highlighted that the recent summit adopted the Beijing Action Plan (2025-2027), which underscores the importance of culture as a spiritual bond between African and Chinese people, and tourism as a bridge that connects civilizations and strengthens friendship.

The vice minister expressed China’s readiness to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Kenya, promoting the development and prosperity of both tourism sectors and taking the China-Kenya Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership to new heights.

On Kenya’s part, Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening ties with China, sharing heritage, potential partnerships, and opportunities within the tourism and cultural sectors.

In a speech read on his behalf by acting Tourism Secretary Benard Kahuthia, Ololtuaa acknowledged the impact of tourism in building bridges between the two countries, fostering mutual respect, and inspiring the exchange of ideas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Over the years, China has become one of Kenya’s source markets in tourism, a partner in infrastructure development, and cultural exchange, contributing to the growth of our nations,” Ololtuaa said.

He expressed gratitude to the Chinese partners for their commitment to strengthening ties, noting that in 2023, Chinese visitors to Kenya numbered 52,865, contributing significantly to the tourism sector.

The PS called for Kenyans to discover the wonders of China, her rich historic heritage, iconic landmarks, and the warmth of her people. “Today’s symposium is an opportunity for us to share insights, ideas, and aspirations. I call upon us all to discuss new ways to promote each other’s tourism, invest in sustainable practices, and enhance cultural exchanges that will enrich both our countries,” Ololtuaa remarked.

About The Author