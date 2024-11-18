Connect with us

Chaos as Kirinyaga MCAs disagree over removal of Majority Leader Kibinga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Chaos were on Monday erupted at the Kirinyaga County Assembly after Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) disagreed over the removal of the Majority Leader Daniel Kibinga.

According to communication made by the deputy Speaker Jinaro Njamumo on behalf of the speaker, members demanded signatures from the  supporting members of the County Assembly claiming they don’t meet the required threshold.

Some sections of the MCAs want to replace Ngariama Ward MCA Danie Kibinga ,the Majority leader  with Kiine ward MCA  Geoffrey Murimi  who is  currently serving as ther county budget committee chairperson.

Supporters of Kibinga’s removal, led by Kerugoya Ward MCA Eric Muchina, said that the Ngariama ward MCA had failed to do assembly business and was impeding certain development goals.

His sentiments were echoed by Kabare ward MCA Isaiah Mbogo, accusing Kibinga of fueling divisions among the members of the county assembly for the past two years.

Mbogo advised Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Waiguru to stay out of the assembly’s proceedings.

Kiine ward MCA Geoffrey Murimi, the proposed majority leader, said the priority of county assembly is to ensure that residents benefit from various development projects.

He added the position is a link between the assembly and executive and will do all that is required to succeed.

Murimi noted the governor is sometimes blamed for some issues that the current majority leader has failed.

Murimi pointed out that the governor has been occasionally blamed for some of the county  delayed developments

However on his part Kibinga challenged those who are calling for his ouster to provide evidence of the signatures collected in support of his removal.

He maintained that he still holds the position of the county Majority leader citing that his removal is being spearheaded   by some external forces that are funding some of the MCAs.

 Kibinga termed the decision as blackmail stating that some of the MCAs want to get money from the budget illegally.

Nominated MCA Bosco Gichangi, said he was shocked that the deputy speaker announced the important communication on behalf of the speaker who was within the county chambers.

