Catholic Church to refund Ruto Sh2.6mn donation over ethical concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – The Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi has declined a donation of Sh2.6 million from President William Ruto citing ethical considerations.

The church, in a statement on Monday evening, also said it will be refunding Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Sh200,000 he donated when he accompanied President Ruto to a Catholic Church in Nairobi’s Soweto.

President Ruto’s donation on Sunday included Sh2 million for the construction of the parish priest’s house with a pledge of an additional Sh3 million to complete the project.

Archbishop Philip Anyolo, the Nairobi Metropolitan Archbishop, explained that the donations by the two senior government officials contravened the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill 2024.

The Bill, under cosnideration by Parliament, stipulates that any person who solicits or receives money or benefits while conducting a fundraising appeal must adhere to strict guidelines, whether the appeal is direct or indirect.

“The Church is called to uphold integrity by refusing contributions that may inadvertently compromise its independence or facilitate unjust enrichment. Political leaders are urged to demonstrate ethical leadership by addressing the pressing issues raised by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops,” said Anyolo.

The Archbishop further stated that the funds already received would be refunded to the respective donors.

The statement emphasized the importance of preserving the Church’s independence and sanctity, highlighting ethical concerns surrounding political contributions.

Anyolo advised the Head of State to address key concerns raised by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), including ending political wrangles, human rights violations, the culture of falsehoods, unfulfilled promises, and misplaced priorities.

During a church service on Sunday, November 17, President Ruto donated Sh600,000 for the church choir and Parish Missionary Council (PMC), Sh2 million for constructing a priests’ house, and pledged Sh3 million for the same project.

Governor Sakaja also contributed Sh200,000 to the choir and PMC.

‘Culture of lies’

The move by the Archdiocese of Nairobi came barely a week after the KCCB issued a strong critique of President Ruto’s government for failing to fulfill its campaign promises.

On November 14, the KCCB raised concerns over growing public distrust in the government, warning that a “culture of lies” was replacing the integrity and transparency Kenyans deserve.

The prelates, in a statement, highlighted the government’s failure to honor its promises, particularly the non-payment of debts to essential service providers, including health facilities.

“When the government fails to fulfill its promises, particularly concerning payments to essential service providers, it harms vulnerable communities,” said Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, KCCB Chairperson.

In response, President Ruto urged religious leaders to exercise caution and avoid spreading falsehoods and misinformation.

He acknowledged the ongoing dialogue about the state of affairs in the country but cautioned against the dissemination of inaccuracies.

“As we engage in public discourse on matters that are important to the people of Kenya, we must be careful to be factual, lest we become victims of the very things we accuse others of doing,” said Ruto.

President Ruto subsequently softened his stance and promised to look into the issued raised by the Catholic Church.

