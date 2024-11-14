Connect with us

Catholic bishops warn of eroding trust in govt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has raised alarm over the growing lack of confidence in the government, warning that a “culture of lies” is replacing the integrity and transparency that Kenyans rightfully deserve.

The prelates in a statement pointed to the government’s failure to honor promises, particularly the non-payment of debts to essential service providers, including health facilities.

“When the Government fails to fulfill its promises, particularly concerning payments to essential service providers, it harms vulnerable communities,” said its chairperson, Maurice Muhatia.

“This is the case with NHIF. The neglect of Faith-Based Organizations (FBO) hospitals, now owed billions in dues, is an issue we have addressed constantly even with the President.”

The clerics also highlighted the government’s failure to address youth unemployment, the need for comprehensive reforms in the education system, particularly the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), and the long-delayed constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Catholic Church leaders have long been vocal on the matter of NHIF, urging the government to settle its outstanding debts to FBOs, which play a crucial role in providing healthcare to vulnerable communities across the country.

According to KCCB, the government has shifted focus on misplaced priorities citing the introduction of a bill seeking to extend the term of elected leaders from five to seven years.

The bishops questioned the motives behind such a move, describing it as a self-serving agenda that does not prioritize the well-being of ordinary Kenyans.

The prelates further called for more genuine consultations with all relevant stakeholders, beyond the surface-level public participation that has often characterized government decision-making processes.“

