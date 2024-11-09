Connect with us

Capital FM's Davis Ayega and Irene Mwangi displays an award for their Global Digest Show which they host alongside Laban Wanambisi. /CFM.

Kenya

Capital FM’s Global Digest Show Wins Peace Keepers Award

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – Capital FM Kenya’s Global Digest Show was awarded the Peace Keepers Award on Saturday, recognizing its commitment to raising awareness and fostering non-violent solutions to social issues in Kenya.

This inaugural award, by the National Council of Community Based Organisations in partnership with the Certified Mediators and Advisory Board, celebrates the show’s role in encouraging peaceful approaches to community challenges through radio.

Hosted by Laban Wanambisi, Irene Mwangi, and Davis Ayega, the one-hour program airs every Monday from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm and covers issues spanning local, regional, and global contexts. Since its launch in February 2023, Global Digest has become a staple for listeners interested in community-focused dialogue.

Capital FM’s Editorial Director, Bernard Momanyi, commended the Global Digest team, stating, “The Global Digest Show exemplifies our mission to create impactful radio content that goes beyond entertainment, fostering a platform for thoughtful discussion and community empowerment.”

Programmes Director Danny Munyi added, “This award reflects our dedication to connecting with the pulse of our community. Global Digest has set a new standard in talk radio by tackling topics that matter deeply to our listeners and drive meaningful change.”

With this accolade, Global Digest is celebrated as a leading program in Kenyan radio, inspiring a proactive approach to national and social issues.

In this article:
