Kampala-bound bus catches fire in Naivasha, no injuries

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 7 – A Kampala-bound bus operated by Simba Coach Company caught fire and burst into flames at Morendat, between Naivasha and the Gilgil Toll Station.

Naivasha Sub-County Deputy Police Commander Anthony Keter confirmed that the two passengers on board escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning after the bus developed a mechanical issue. Keter explained that the fire began in the rear wheels, prompting the driver to pull over and ensure the passengers safely exited before the flames spread.

“Passengers lost personal belongings and goods worth thousands of shillings as the fire consumed the bus, leaving only a shell,” Keter stated.

As the fire was brought under control, locals gathered around the charred remains of the bus, salvaging partly burned items, including food products.

