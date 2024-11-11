Bunyala detectives hunt suspects in brutal child assault caught on camera

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Bunyala Sub-County detectives are pursuing two suspects linked to a violent assault on a minor.

The suspects, identified as Edwin Ogolla and Denis Asabu, were caught on camera assaulting the child in Musoma.

Children’s officers revealed at the Port Victoria Police Station that the incident occurred in August 2024.

In the footage, Ogolla, the minor’s uncle, can be seen manhandling the child as his father recorded the abuse without hesitation.

The minor sustained severe injuries, worsened by delayed medical care.

After the incident surfaced, children’s officers arranged hospital treatment for the minor, where a medical report (P3) was issued.

Detectives have since gathered witness statements and launched an intense manhunt for Ogolla and Asabu, who are believed to have fled to a neighboring country.

