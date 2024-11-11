Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Bunyala detectives hunt suspects in brutal child assault caught on camera

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Bunyala Sub-County detectives are pursuing two suspects linked to a violent assault on a minor.

The suspects, identified as Edwin Ogolla and Denis Asabu, were caught on camera assaulting the child in Musoma.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Children’s officers revealed at the Port Victoria Police Station that the incident occurred in August 2024.

In the footage, Ogolla, the minor’s uncle, can be seen manhandling the child as his father recorded the abuse without hesitation.

The minor sustained severe injuries, worsened by delayed medical care.

After the incident surfaced, children’s officers arranged hospital treatment for the minor, where a medical report (P3) was issued.

Detectives have since gathered witness statements and launched an intense manhunt for Ogolla and Asabu, who are believed to have fled to a neighboring country.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary expands access to justice in Kilgoris with new court infrastructure

KILGORIS, Kenya, Nov 11 – The Judiciary has expanded access to justice in Kilgoris with the opening of the Environment and Land Court, Solar...

6 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

9 candidates shortlisted for PSC vice-chairperson slot

The Selection Panel handling the recruitment says a total of 142 candidates applied for the post of Vice Chairperson while 848 applied for the...

42 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Qualified candidates from Qatar interviews to be notified through phone calls, not sms – CS Mutua

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 11- Labor and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has said notifications of qualified candidates from the Qatar interviews held at...

53 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga acquitted over lack of evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Supporters of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga burst into song at the Nakuru Law Courts after he was acquitted...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 more KCSE candidates at Shiners Boys High school arrested over stabbing of colleague

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Four more Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates at Shiners Boys High school arrested in connection with killing...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect behind Telegram group distributing leaked KCSE exams arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – A suspect behind a Telegram group distributing leaked Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination material to parents and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki pledges to help President Ruto implement UDA manifesto

The Deputy President asserted that the ruling party will join hands with other institutions to solve issues affecting the country.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gunmen shoot dead 3 herders in Isiolo attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers shot and killed three herders in a village in Isiolo County. Five other...

1 day ago