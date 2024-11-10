British govt honors 19 Kenyan World War II veterans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – The British government has honored 19 Kenyan World War II veterans with replacement medals for their bravery and service during World War II.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan gave the veterans replacement medals during a ceremony on Saturday.

“Today, we honour Kenyan heroes, whose bravery and sacrifice continues to resonate across generations. The medals they have received today are more than symbols; they represent profound acts of courage, loyalty, and selflessness by men and women, many of whom travelled far from their homeland in service of a higher cause,” he stated.

“We acknowledge the great sacrifices made by so many in Kenya, who fought with the UK and our allies, and contributed to peace for us all.”

The medal replacement is part of a wider initiative to honour the vital role played by Kenyan veterans who took part in World War II and replace lost medals.

The event which was held in Nairobi was hosted by UK’s Defence Adviser Brigadier Olly Bryant and witnessed by Kenya Defence Forces and caregivers and families to the veterans.

Also in attendance was the Managing Director Kenya Defence Old Comrades Association, Brigadier Joakim Mwamburi and Sam Mattock, The Councillor of the Embassy of the Order of Malta to Kenya, who has pioneered the efforts to honour the veterans.

“Veterans don’t often talk about their time in the military, and they rarely talk about the sometimes-daily hardships in their life journey post military service, but those memories are never really far away. These men are real Mashujaas “heros” and are being honoured in a small way with these medals and this ceremony,” Mattock stated.

“Today is not only about these 19 men, but also about all the others like them from Kenya, the United Kingdom and from all over our great Commonwealth, whose service will never be forgotten.”

The re-presentation of medals ceremony is the fifth to take place on Kenyan soil with one having taken place earlier this year in Kakamega County where the British High Commissioner handed over medals to 15 veterans from Western Kenya region. In 2023 November, during his visit to Kenya.

