Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, recently visited Kenya, engaging with senior Kenya Kwanza government officials and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders.

The talks marked a significant moment in the ongoing relationship between China and Kenya, shedding light on the CPC’s interest in fostering deeper political and economic alliances. As Kenya works to address complex developmental challenges, it can learn much from China’s model of governance, which has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty under the CPC’s socialist-oriented principles.

While the CPC and UDA may seem ideologically distinct, both parties emphasise strong governance, economic empowerment and national pride. The CPC’s model of disciplined, state-led development aligns well with UDA’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, as both prioritise equitable distribution of resources, investment in key sectors and the elevation of citizens out of poverty. Under these broad goals, there are several areas where the two parties can build mutually beneficial partnerships.

At the core of the CPC’s philosophy is a commitment to “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics.” This approach tailors traditional socialist principles to fit China’s unique needs, emphasising pragmatic development and the efficient mobilisation of resources. Kenya can adapt some of these socialist principles, particularly in areas like centralised planning, infrastructure-led growth, and long-term strategic vision.

The CPC’s ability to implement long-term projects with continuity across political cycles has been critical to China’s rapid transformation. Kenya could benefit from adopting a similar approach by promoting continuity in its flagship development plans, such as Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. Establishing centralised planning mechanisms within Kenya’s governance structure could ensure a unified focus on national development priorities, reducing the disruptions that often arise from political transitions.

State-owned enterprises play a critical role in China’s economy, especially in sectors such as infrastructure, energy and telecommunications. Kenya could consider expanding its state-owned enterprises, especially in sectors essential for public welfare. By managing these sectors strategically, Kenya can create jobs, maintain stable prices, and reinvest profits into public projects, benefiting the economy and reducing reliance on foreign firms.

Kenya faces ongoing challenges with corruption, which hampers development and public trust. Through CPC’s model, UDA could implement stricter internal discipline measures, supporting the Kenya Kwanza government’s anti-corruption drive. Kenya might establish an independent, empowered anti-corruption agency to enforce accountability at all government levels, ensuring that public officials adhere to high ethical standards.

Beyond ideological inspiration, there are practical areas where the CPC and UDA can work together to strengthen governance and economic development in Kenya. The CPC has extensive experience in cultivating disciplined, policy-oriented party cadres through continuous training and education. Kenya could partner with the CPC to implement similar training programmes for UDA members, equipping them with skills in governance, strategic planning and development economics.

The CPC’s programmes to alleviate poverty and build rural infrastructure have transformed China’s rural regions. Kenya, with its large rural population, can adapt these models to its needs. UDA could work with the CPC to develop localised programmes targeting agricultural productivity, rural infrastructure and small-scale enterprise development. These initiatives would provide practical, tested strategies that directly address Kenya’s socio-economic challenges, advancing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Additionally, China has emerged as a global leader in digital technology and e-commerce, largely through the CPC’s support of innovation-driven development. Kenya’s youth-centered digital economy can benefit significantly from a CPC-UDA partnership focusing on technology transfer, infrastructure development, and digital training. Investments in digital infrastructure, such as broadband connectivity in rural areas, will spur entrepreneurship, create jobs, and foster a digitally-inclusive economy, positioning Kenya as a regional tech hub.

CPC and UDA could collaborate on infrastructure projects that address housing, transportation, and utility services in Kenya’s rapidly growing urban areas. Chinese expertise in affordable housing, public transit systems, and smart city technology could guide UDA’s efforts to improve urban living standards, especially in Nairobi and other burgeoning cities.

China’s rise under CPC leadership exemplifies the benefits of economic independence and sovereign policy decisions. Kenya, often reliant on foreign aid and conditional loans, could benefit from China’s approach by prioritising local industries, promoting self-sufficiency and encouraging bilateral trade that aligns with national interests.

Moreover, both China and Kenya share a historical bond grounded in mutual respect and non-interference, a principle central to CPC’s foreign policy. As the CPC has shown, a nation can be pragmatic, open to foreign collaboration, and yet firm in safeguarding its national interests. By learning from this stance, Kenya can better navigate the global political arena while fostering stronger, respectful alliances.

While CPC and UDA operate under different ideological frameworks, they share goals of equitable growth, national pride and long-term stability. A CPC-UDA partnership could accelerate Kenya’s development and elevate the Kenya-China relationship to new heights through capacity building, poverty alleviation, technology exchange, and disciplined governance.

