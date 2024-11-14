Bodaboda riders urged to be SHA ambassadors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – The Deputy government spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga has urged Bodaboda riders at Ngong division, Kajiado county to be the Social Health Authority (SHA) ambassadors and tell the residents how the new health system is beneficial.



Speaking at Ngong sub-county level 4 hospital Chidzuga said that SHA is more beneficial to Kenyans and everyone should register so as to access the improved health care.



“Bodaboda riders should be SHA ambassadors as the CHPs also continue to register locals at the grassroots with SHA,” she said.



She also said that most Kenyans who have registered with SHA are continuing to benefit as most of the services they get from health facilities are free of charge.



“We have testimonies from patients who registered with SHA in different public hospitals who are undergoing Chemotherapy, dialysis, maternity under Linda Mama care all those are getting services free of charge,” Chidzuga said.



She noted that since the official launch of SHA in the last 42 days more than 14 million Kenyans have so far been registered.



“We urge all Kenyans to register with SHA and when registering please include your dependants too do not register as an individual,” she continued.



Benson Keton SHA manager Ongata Rongai branch appealed with private hospitals owners to continue registering their facilities and be SHA compliant so that their clients can also benefit.



“When patients are asked to pay cash when in the private hospitals it means that hospital is not SHA compliant therefore we urge the owners of the facilities to register and be SHA compliant,” Keton said.



National Bodaboda chairman Kevin Mubadi also stated that All Bodaboda riders in the country have to register with SHA.



“You should all register with SHA since the Boda Boda sector will reap big from SHA it will assist us from the many harambees and Whatsapp groups contributions due to medical bill for our colleagues due to accidents and emergencies,” Mubadi said.



Also present was Deputy county commissioner Yusuf Mohamed, Chiefs, among others

