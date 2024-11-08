Blinken phones President Ruto, lauds Kenya’s Haiti peace mission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has thanked Kenya for its continued leadership in the Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti.

In a telephone conversation with President William Ruto, Blinken underscored the need to restore peace and security to the Haitian people.

Blinken and Ruto also discussed the Tumaini Peace Initiative, and “emphasized that South Sudanese leaders must take full advantage of these talks in Nairobi in the interest of creating a sustainable peace in South Sudan.”

On Sudan, they discussed he need to coordinate efforts to press for expanded humanitarian access, stop the fighting, and establish a process to restore civilian governance.

The Secretary also reiterated the need for continued engagement with the Kenyan public, youth, and civil society following the June-August protests.

He stressed the importance of “full accountability for security forces reportedly involved in protest violence and ongoing abductions.”

The Secretary reaffirmed the close and enduring connection between the peoples of our two nations and “reiterated our support for Kenya’s inclusive and democratic future.”

