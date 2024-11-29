Connect with us

Education PS Belio Kipsang

EDUCATION

Basic education institutions to open on January 6 for 13-week term

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The Ministry of Education has released the school calendar for the year 2025 following the completion of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams on November 22.

Basic Education Principal Secretary announced in a cicular that all schools will reopen for the first term on January 6, 2025, and close on April 4, after thirteen weeks of studies.

Belio Kipsang’s office said students will proceed on a half-term break for five days, from February 26 to March 2, before resuming classes.

The first term holiday will then run from April 7 to April 25.

The Ministry further announced that the second term will commence on April 28, lasting 14 weeks and concluding on August 1.

A five-day half-term break will take place from June 25 to June 29. The three-week August holiday will follow, running from August 4 to August 22.

A nine-week third term scheduled to begin on August 25 will end on October 24.

The Ministry slotted Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for 2025 from October 27 to October 30, with the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) slated to take place from October 27 to October 31.

KCSE will commence on November 3 and will run for three weeks, concluding on November 23.

The end-year holiday will begin on October 27, coinciding with the start of the national exams and assessments, and will continue until January 2, 2026.

