Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa./Courtesy

NATIONAL NEWS

Barasa, Ntutu,Njuki highest-rated Governors in latest Politrack survey

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Kakamega County’s Governor Fernandes Barasa has emerged as the highest-rated governor with a 76.5 percent approval rating, according to a new survey conducted by Politrack.

The poll firm survey conducted between 10th November to 17th November this year shed light on the varying public perceptions of county leadership, with transparency, revenue collection, and planning compliance emerging as key benchmarks for success.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki came in second followed closely behind Barasa with a 75.1% approval rating, while Narok County’s Patrick Ole Ntutu ranked third at 73.2%.

“Its execution was motivated by the need to have insight on the current political landscape and assess the approval of the county leaders from the vantage of public perception,”the report read.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi who doubles as the newly elected Council of Governors Chair for the next two years ranked fourth with 70.7% in governors performance satisfaction.

Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang came in 5th on the opnion poll ranking with 69.5 %.Among female governors, Gladys Wanga of Homabay County stood out with a 68.9% approval rating, recognized for her leadership in revenue transparency.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza ranked second amongst female governors and 7th overally by securing 68.2 percent.

On the 8th place,Kisii County’s Governor Amos Nyaribo received 66.2 percent followed closely by Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo with 65.4 percent for implementation, execution, and transparency of automated revenue collection systems.

Siaya Governor James Orengo was ranked 10th out of the 47 governors with 63.8 percent in the poll outcome.

“Based on the findings, we recommend: Governors with high approval ratings should maintain their current strategies and share best practices with other counties.Low-performing governors should conduct in-depth assessments of public concerns and develop targeted improvement plans,”the report read.

