Photojournalists at work.

World

At least 13 journalists killed since war broke out in Sudan: journalists syndicate

Published

PORT SUDAN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) — At least 13 journalists have been killed since the war broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15, 2023, the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate announced on Saturday.

“Since the war broke out in Sudan, violations against journalists, both men and women, have escalated in an unprecedented manner, where 13 journalists, including two women, have been killed,” the syndicate said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, which falls on November 2 each year.  The syndicate added that 11 other journalists, including three women, were exposed to physical attacks and injuries, in addition to one case of sexual assault. A total of 30 journalists, 10 of whom are women, were exposed to gunfire and shelling, which killed 15 of the journalists’ relatives and severely damaged their homes, according to the statement.

The syndicate cited 60 cases of kidnapping and forced detention, including nine female journalists, and six complaints of hindering journalists’ work and restricting their movement. According to the statement, 58 cases of personal threats were recorded, including 26 against female journalists, and 27 cases of physical assault and looting of property, including three against female journalists. “What Sudanese journalists are exposed to necessitate the concerned authorities, both internally and externally, to undertake their responsibilities to ensure that the attackers are held accountable and provide the necessary protection for journalists who risk their lives to report the truth,” the syndicate said.
   The syndicate called on both parties in the conflict to respect international laws that protect journalists as civilians and ensure their security and safety in their work.
   The syndicate urgently appealed to the concerned regional and international parties to defend press freedom, support efforts to hold the aggressors accountable, and protect Sudanese journalists against the imminent dangers to enable them to report the truth to the world. The ongoing war in Sudan has forced hundreds of journalists, both men and women, to flee conflict zones or the country in search of safety.

Since February, internet and mobile phone services have been interrupted in large areas of Khartoum, affecting the work of journalists in those areas. According to a situation report issued by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project on Oct. 14, the deadly conflict has resulted in more than 24,850 deaths. The conflict has also displaced over 14 million people, either inside or outside Sudan, according to the latest estimates by the International Organization for Migration on Oct. 29.  

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

