At least 10 people killed in accident along Kisumu-Kakamega road

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 14 – At least ten people died in a grisly road accident on Wednesday evening along Kisumu Kakamega road.

According to a police traffic report, the 6pm accident occurred at Iguhu area, after a driver of a motorcycle lost control after hitting a bump.

“The vehicle, Mercedes Benz Tanker whose driver escaped after the accident was being driven towards Kakamega direction,” said the police report.

The vehicle veered to the right side of the road hitting two vehicles.

The two matatu vehicles, which were hit had passengers who were traveling to Kisumu from Kakamega.

Due to the impact, 10 people died on the spot while 20 others escaped with multiple injuries.

Those injured were rushed to the nearest hospitals for medications while those who perished were taken to Kakamega county referral hospital mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem examinations.

The three vehicles involved in the accident were towed to Kakamega police station as an effort to trace the driver of the Mercedes Benz intensifies.

