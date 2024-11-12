Archbishop Welby resigns over handling of church child abuse case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 — Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby announced his resignation following the release of a devastating report detailing how the Church of England concealed widespread abuse committed by barrister John Smyth QC.

The Makin Review, published on Thursday, revealed decades of abuse by Smyth, who died in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police.

The abuses occured across three countries, involving up to 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa.

The review concluded that Smyth’s victims endured severe physical, sexual, psychological, and spiritual abuse, leaving them with lasting trauma.

Responding to mounting public pressure over his inaction, Archbishop Welby said on Tuesday he had sought permission from King Charles III before making his decision, acknowledged the report’s revelations as a “long-maintained conspiracy of silence”.

Welby admitted his failure to ensure that police had been formally notified when he first learned of the allegations in 2013.

At the time, he believed that an appropriate resolution would follow after being informed that authorities had been contacted.

“It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024,” Welby stated.

“This decision aims to underscore how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church.”

The Archbishop expressed his sorrow for the victims and acknowledged the Church’s history of safeguarding failures, which he has sought to address throughout his nearly twelve-year tenure.

Despite his efforts to improve protections within the Church, he admitted the journey had been challenging and expressed regret that his reforms may not have been enough.

“For nearly twelve years, I have struggled to introduce improvements. It is for others to judge what has been done,” he said.

Transition

Although he will officially step down, Welby stated that he would fulfill his constitutional and ecclesiastical obligations until a transition plan is finalized.

Until then, the head of the Anglican Communion said he will focus on supporting victims and has delegated all safeguarding responsibilities within the Church to allow an independent risk assessment to proceed without interference.

He called upon the public to keep his wife, Caroline, and his family in their prayers, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

Caroline, who led the spouses’ program during the Lambeth Conference, has traveled to conflict areas to support vulnerable communities, he said.

Welby’s resignation represents a pivotal moment in the Church of England’s response to the abuse crisis, marking a decisive effort to address what he described as a legacy of “shame” over the institution’s safeguarding failures.

He closed his statement by reaffirming his faith and commitment to the teachings of Jesus Christ, hoping that his decision would inspire the Church to renew its mission of love, compassion, and accountability.

The Makin Review’s findings have intensified calls for systemic change and comprehensive reform within the Church.

