Another suspect in connection with Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko’s murder arrested

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 13-Police have arrested the seventh suspect in connection with the recent murder of Wells Fargo’s Human Resource Manager, Willis Ayieko.

According to a police report, the suspect was arrested in Doho area within Khesa West Location in Kakamega County.

The report pointed out that the suspect was apprehended by officers from Dudi police station and DCI officers from Siaya based on information gathered from members of the public.

He is now in police custody, assisting DCI officers in Siaya and the homicide unit with their investigations.

“Today at around 1300hrs, police officers from Dudi police station and DCI Siaya acting on an intelligence managed to arrest one murder suspect aged 52 yrs old at Doho area within Khisa west location. The said suspect is among those suspected to have been involved in the gruesome murder of one Willis Ayieko Onyango,” read the report.

The police report indicated that he is believed to have helped in the disposal of Ayieko’s body in the Mungowere stream on October 23.

The late Ayieko was buried last weekend at Ong’iende village in Central Alego location, Siaya County.

Ayieko went missing on October 18 after attending a funeral in Gem.

His vehicle was found abandoned at a petrol station in Sabatia, Vihiga county.

Ayieko’s body was discovered at Mungowere stream on the border of Siaya and Kakamega counties on October 23.

An autopsy conducted on his body revealed that he died of head injuries.

Chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said the injuries led to bleeding to the brain.

