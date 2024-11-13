Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wells Fargo Group HR Director Willis Ayieko was found dead in Gem, Siaya County on October 23, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Another suspect in connection with Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko’s murder arrested

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 13-Police have arrested the seventh suspect in connection with the recent murder of Wells Fargo’s Human Resource Manager, Willis Ayieko.

According to a police report, the suspect was arrested in Doho area within Khesa West Location in Kakamega County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report pointed out that the suspect was apprehended by officers from Dudi police station and DCI officers from Siaya based on information gathered from members of the public.

He is now in police custody, assisting DCI officers in Siaya and the homicide unit with their investigations.

“Today at around 1300hrs, police officers from Dudi police station and DCI Siaya acting on an intelligence managed to arrest one murder suspect aged 52 yrs old at Doho area within Khisa west location. The said suspect is among those suspected to have been involved in the gruesome murder of one Willis Ayieko Onyango,” read the report.

The police report indicated that he is believed to have helped in the disposal of Ayieko’s body in the Mungowere stream on October 23.

The late Ayieko was buried last weekend at Ong’iende village in Central Alego location, Siaya County.

Ayieko went missing on October 18 after attending a funeral in Gem.

His vehicle was found abandoned at a petrol station in Sabatia, Vihiga county.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ayieko’s body was discovered at Mungowere stream on the border of Siaya and Kakamega counties on October 23.

An autopsy conducted on his body revealed that he died of head injuries.

Chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said the injuries led to bleeding to the brain.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Met department issues heavy rains advisory across the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13—The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of heavy rains in several parts of the country starting Wednesday. The department forecasts...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer arrested escorting 9 Ethiopians illegally in the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – A police officer has been arrested escorting nine Ethiopian in Samburu after failing to provide proper documentation allowing them...

17 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 KCSE candidates arrested over KCSE malpractice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Three candidates have been arrested in separate incidents across the country after they were caught engaging in examination irregularities...

23 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula takes over leadership of bureau of EAC speaker

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has taken over the reins of leadership for the Bureau of East African Community...

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators threaten censure motions against Barasa, Miano for skipping plenary session

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Senators have threatened to impose a censure motion on Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa and her counterpart for Tourism...

33 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Adults mainly involved in exam-related malpractises: CS Ogamba

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 13- Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has said only the adults who are involved in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House Education Committee turns to govt as lecturers strike persists

The MPs summoned Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos, his Labor counterpart Alfred Mutua, and National Treasury CS John Mbadi to provide details on steps...

20 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto appoints Sammy Chepkwony as SRC Chair

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is set for new leadership with the appointment of Sammy Chepkwony, a human...

20 hours ago