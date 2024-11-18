Anglican Church joins Catholic Bishops in calling for govt accountability

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 –The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has thrown its weight behind the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), joining them in demanding accountability from the government amid growing concerns over its handling of national issues.

In a statement to newsrooms Monday, Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit voiced the church’s support for the bishops’ recent criticisms of the government, emphasizing that the struggles voiced by the religious leaders reflect the deepening hardships faced by ordinary Kenyans.

“The bishops have spoken the minds of Kenyans and faithfully expressed the truth as things are on the ground,” said Sapit.

“No amount of attacks or intimidation will deter the church from calling out evil and speaking the truth to power.”

He underline an array of areas where the Anglican Church believes the government has failed to meet its obligations, including the delayed implementation of the new university funding model, inefficiencies in the public healthcare system, escalating taxes, and the rising cases of abductions and forced disappearances.

The statement from the Anglican Church comes amid ongoing criticism from the Catholic Bishops, who last week issued a stern warning regarding the government’s failure to deliver on key promises.

The KCCB highlighted growing dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s administration, which they accused of fostering a “culture of lies” that undermines the integrity and transparency Kenyans deserve.

The prelates’ statement outlined several urgent issues, including the non-payment of debts owed to essential service providers, particularly in the healthcare sector, as well as the government’s failure to address the rising unemployment among youth.

The bishops also called for urgent reforms in the education system, especially in relation to the controversial Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), and for the long-delayed establishment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

