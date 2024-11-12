Connect with us

Hassan Ahmed Issack, appears before the JSC for an interview for the position of Judge of the Court of Appeal. /COURTESY

Kenya

Ahmed Issack Hassan named new Chair of IPOA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – President William Ruto has nominated Ahmed Issack Hassan as the new Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Hassan served as the inaugural Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from November 2011 to October 2016.

Hassan is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 30 years of experience.

His international experience includes legal consultancy in Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Namibia, and Afghanistan.

Hassan holds an LL.B from the University of Nairobi, a Postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law, and further certification in Public Administration from Israel’s Galilee International Management Institute.

President Ruto also nominated a seven-member board, including legal and civil society experts such as Ann Wanjiku Mwangi and Dr. Micah Onyiego Nyakego, who have been tasked with safeguarding police standards amid rising demands for accountability.

IPOA’s renewed leadership arrives amid heightened public scrutiny of the police force, as well as demands for transparent investigations into allegations of police misconduct.

The newly nominated board is anticipated to uphold IPOA’s mandate to investigate complaints against the police, enforce accountability, and build public trust in law enforcement agencies.

