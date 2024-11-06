African leaders welcome Trump’s election victory, pledge continued cooperation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – African leaders have extended their congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump following his recent election victory.

Leaders across the continent expressed optimism for continued cooperation and strengthened bilateral ties with the United States under Trump’s leadership.

Somalia’s President Hassan Mohamud hailed Trump’s victory as historic and expressed eagerness to further Somalia-U.S. relations.

“I congratulate you, President-elect of the United States, H.E. Donald Trump, on your historic election victory. I look forward to continuing our nations’ strong collaboration to advance peace, security, and shared prosperity,” he stated.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the opportunity for deeper cooperation.

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term,” he remarked.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa highlighted the need for strong leadership, remarking that “the world needs more leaders who speak for the people.”

He expressed Zimbabwe’s readiness to collaborate with the new U.S. administration, saying, “Zimbabwe stands ready to work with you and the American people to build a better, more prosperous, and more peaceful world.”

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia extended his “warmest congratulations” to the American people, commending the election’s reflection of democratic choice.

“Warmest congratulations to the people of the USA on the election of Mr. Donald J. Trump as the 47th President. This historic achievement demonstrates the people’s freedom to choose their leaders. We look forward to strengthening our bilateral cooperation and deepening our ties,” Hichilema stated.

Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye also shared his well-wishes, expressing optimism for future U.S.-Burundi relations.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on your historic election victory and convey my wishes for success as you lead America forward with purpose and conviction. I look forward to further strengthening Burundi-USA cooperation,” he said.

