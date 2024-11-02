African Group of Negotiators Urges Climate Finance Framework Ahead of COP29

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 — The African Group of Negotiators has called for an urgent, needs-based climate finance framework to support adaptation initiatives in advance of COP29, scheduled for November 11 to 22 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Under the umbrella of the Kenya Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the group emphasized the critical need for financial support to address Africa’s ongoing financial crisis.

“The Baku summit is a pivotal moment for climate finance, and it is imperative that our mitigation and adaptation ambitions are matched with adequate resources,” said Chairman Ali Mohamed.

He noted that Kenya would represent the African continent at COP29 and urged CSOs to amplify their voices in advocating for the needs of vulnerable communities affected by climate change.

Ali expressed concern over the ongoing challenges faced by Kenya, including extreme weather events that contribute to economic instability and exacerbate the region’s debt crisis.

Earlier, the Kenyan CSOs, represented by the Kenya Platform for Climate Governance (PACJA-Kenya), presented a position document calling on global leaders to prioritize financing mechanisms that empower local climate action, particularly for marginalized populations.

