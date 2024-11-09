Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

9 candidates shortlisted for PSC vice-chairperson slot

The Selection Panel handling the recruitment says a total of 142 candidates applied for the post of Vice Chairperson while 848 applied for the position of members.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Nine candidates have been shortlisted for interviews to fill the position of the Vice-Chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

At the same time, 57 applicants will be interviewed for the opportunity to fill the 7 slots commissioner.

Members of the public have until next Monday to submit their views on the suitability of the candidates to serve.

The Panel chaired by Arthur Osiya says the interviews will be carried out from November 18 until November 27.

Nelly Peris Ashubwe, Stella Wawuda Tayo, Kimonye Mary Wanjira, Anne Maria Chepkosgei Rono Ngetich, Dr. Fauzia Yusuf Shani, Dr. Jane Musangi Mutua, Prof. David Gichoya, Dr. Bahati Kizindaro, Keranga Mwita, Dr. Kennedy Ochieng Olung’o

The PSC also announced seven vacancies for members of the Public Service Commission, out of 848 applicants 57 candidates were shortlisted for the position.

The Chairperson of the selection panel for the recruitment of nominees for appointment as the Vice-Chairperson and Members of the Public Service Commission Arthur Osiya has also invited members of the public to avail any information relating to any of the shortlisted candidates before 18th November 2024.

