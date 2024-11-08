Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

8 teachers in Homa Bay arrested for exam malpractice

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 5 – Eight teachers of a secondary school in Homa Bay are being held by the police over exam malpractice in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Homa Bay Sub County police commander Emmanuel Kiplangat confirmed that the teachers were from Pala Masogo Secondary School.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“They were arrested on Monday, at the start of the examinations theory papers,” he said.

Kiplangat says some teachers under the Board of Management contract in the school were busted photocopying an exam paper at the school compound.

He says the Chemistry paper, that was done on Monday afternoon, was being photocopied by the teachers.

“The exam paper belonged to one of the candidates who was admitted at the hospital for medication,” he said.

The police boss noted that the arrest was made by a multi -agency team comprising officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Police Service.

Speaking to the press in Homa Bay town, Kiplangat says the arrest was extended to the centre manager and invigilators.

“They are detained at our station here and are being processed to be arraign in court for aiding cheating in the examinations,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Following the incident, Kiplangat announced that officials from the MOE changed all the exam officials at the Centre.

He says the Centre had a total of 119 candidates and will continue with their examinations under a very strict supervision.

About The Author

OJWANG JOE

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Slain Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko to be buried Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Slain Wells Fargo Human Resource manager Willis Ayieko will be buried on Saturday at his Ong’iende village (Bob’s ranch)...

15 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, China working together to realise development projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 -Kenya and China are working together in the implementation of development projects in the country to realise the two countries’...

2 hours ago

Africa

Namibia’s game-changing 2024 elections: Swapo might face defeat for the first time since independence in 1990

Swapo has comparative advantages but there is growing frustration among voters. Its dominance since independence has resulted in a form of democratic authoritarianism or...

2 hours ago

World

Trump or Harris? Millions set to vote in razor-tight US election

Voters across 50 states are preparing to cast their ballots after a bitterly contested US election campaign, which will see Donald Trump or Kamala...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Entertain disco matanga at expense of your jobs, MP Emase Warn Chiefs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – As a measure to mitigate rampant teenage pregnancies and early marriages, Teso South MP Mary Emase has issued stern...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI allowed to hold 2 suspects masquerading as PS Omollo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Director of Criminal Investigations has been allowed to hold two suspects who are being probed for impersonating the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders compensation of residents from 4 slums after evictions

The court affirmed that the residents are entitled to fair and just compensation for their personal property and losses.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome calls for strengthening of governance institutions to bolster democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Chief Justice Martha Koomehas called for building of strong and robust institutions that will serve as catalysts for national...

20 hours ago