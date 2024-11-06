Connect with us

The DCI confirmed that all the seized drugs have been secured and processed as evidence/DCI

NATIONAL NEWS

6 arrested in drug trafficking raids in Isiolo and Nairobi

In the first operation along the Moyale-Isiolo highway, detectives apprehended four crew members of a bus heading to Nairobi after discovering 16.7 kilograms of marijuana hidden inside the vehicle.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 Anti-narcotics agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested six individuals and seized over 170 kilograms of marijuana worth approximately Sh5.1 million in twin operations conducted in Isiolo’s Merti area and Nairobi’s Buruburu neighborhood.

In the first operation along the Moyale-Isiolo highway, detectives apprehended four crew members of a bus heading to Nairobi after discovering 16.7 kilograms of marijuana hidden inside the vehicle.

In a separate operation in Buruburu, detectives from the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit intercepted a Probox vehicle carrying over 155 kilograms of the illegal drug following a high-speed chase from Ngong.

“The two occupants — Samson Zimbwakale, 27, and Phesto Sigungu, 46 — managed to jump out of the vehicle and made a lucky escape to Athi River in Machakos County but were later flushed out of their hideout at Cedar Court and taken into custody at Muthaiga Police Station,” the DCI stated on Saturday.

The DCI confirmed that all the seized drugs have been secured and processed as evidence.

The suspects are set to face charges related to possession and trafficking of narcotic drugs.

