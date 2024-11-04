4 students in custody over fatal stabbing of KCSE candidate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Police have arrested a student linked to a fatal stabbing incident at Shiners Boys High School in Nakuru, along with three others who are awaiting arraignment.

Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Belio Kipsang, said on Monday that the students are in police custody, but they will still be allowed to sit for their exams, regardless of their location.

“We have received assurances from our security teams that they have conducted a thorough investigation, and they have apprehended the individual suspected of causing harm and fatally injuring another student,” Kipsang said.

“This morning, the candidates will sit for their exams from wherever they are, and afterwards, they will be taken to court, possibly as early as today,” he added.

This incident followed a dispute among four candidates over personal items that were damaged at the school, leading one of them to stab a fellow student, resulting in his death.

“There were three boys involved, along with the one who committed the stabbing, which caused the incident. It is good to report that they have all been arrested. However, they will still be able to take their exams as the legal system carries out its mandate to ensure justice is served.”

Gilgil Sub-county Police Commander Winstone Mwakio said the suspects had previously been suspended from the institution but returned to take their exams and discovered their personal items had been destroyed.

They suspected the victim was responsible for the damage.

The victim was declared dead on arrival at Nakuru Level 6 Hospital, where he was rushed for treatment.

