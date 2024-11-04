Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

4 more KCSE candidates at Shiners Boys High school arrested over stabbing of colleague

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Four more Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates at Shiners Boys High school arrested in connection with killing of colleague, who was stabbed to death on Saturday.

According to Gilgil Deputy county commissioner Willy Cheboi, they were detained at Gilgil Police Station while 5 others are at Mbaruk police post

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He stated that after they sit their exams,they will be arraigned in court virtually (Naivasha Court) where police will seek more days to conclude investigations.

He pointed out that more details are emerging after interrogation

About The Author

WANJIRU MACHARIA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect behind Telegram group distributing leaked KCSE exams arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – A suspect behind a Telegram group distributing leaked Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination material to parents and...

34 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki pledges to help President Ruto implement UDA manifesto

The Deputy President asserted that the ruling party will join hands with other institutions to solve issues affecting the country.

49 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gunmen shoot dead 3 herders in Isiolo attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers shot and killed three herders in a village in Isiolo County. Five other...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua urges govt to continue with war against illicit brew

The former deputy emphasised that the vice destroys lives of the youth who are future leaders.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We have no bitterness with anybody, what we want is a peaceful country: Gachagua

Gachagua urged Kenyans to remain peaceful despite recent political events that resulted to his impeachment as Deputy President.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt committed to supporting sugar farmers under new reforms:Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed the government’s Commitment to support radical reforms in the sugar Industry after assenting to...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Barasa says SHA working efficiently, urges more Kenyans to register

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa now says the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is working efficiently. Speaking during a...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Help us change the constitution, Atwoli tells President Ruto

Atwoli claimed that the current constitution allows people to move to court and stop a project even when it is a good one.

1 day ago