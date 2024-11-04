4 more KCSE candidates at Shiners Boys High school arrested over stabbing of colleague

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Four more Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates at Shiners Boys High school arrested in connection with killing of colleague, who was stabbed to death on Saturday.

According to Gilgil Deputy county commissioner Willy Cheboi, they were detained at Gilgil Police Station while 5 others are at Mbaruk police post

He stated that after they sit their exams,they will be arraigned in court virtually (Naivasha Court) where police will seek more days to conclude investigations.

He pointed out that more details are emerging after interrogation

