3 KCSE candidates arrested over KCSE malpractice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Three candidates have been arrested in separate incidents across the country after they were caught engaging in examination irregularities during the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education(KCSE) examinations.

In the first incident, two students in Garissa were caught by invigilators who confiscated the mobile phones they were using while sitting for their Islamic Religious Education Paper One and Biology exams.

In the second incident, a police officer and an invigilator monitoring the national exams in Baringo recovered a mobile phone from a candidate who was reportedly behaving suspiciously in the exam room.

Upon reviewing the WhatsApp messages, it was found that the candidate’s phone contained an exact copy of the Christian Religious Education Paper 1 questions and answers for that session.

The candidate was arrested and booked at Salawa Police Post.

In another examination malpractice case, police in Nandi detained a center manager, an exam supervisor, and two invigilators for questioning after examination material for CRE Paper 1 from a candidate at their school had been photographed and the images circulated on social media.

